Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Simon Cowell's Plastic Surgery Nightmare! Fans Rage Music Icon Is 'Morphing Into a Chipmunk' With 'Horrendous Teeth' After Bizarre Talk Show Appearance

Simon Cowell
Source: MEGA

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 5 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

Simon Cowell put in a cringeworthy appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show – but it was his obviously filled and botoxed face that had fans in total shock, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Insiders said friends of the 66-year-old America's Got Talent judge worry he's taking his surgery obsession way too far.

Simon's Plastic Surgery Disaster

Dr. Robert H. Cohen suggested Simon Cowell may have used fillers and Botox to lift his mid-face and smooth his brow.
Source: MEGA

"He doesn't even look like Simon Cowell anymore," shared an insider. "His cheeks look overly plump, his forehead wrinkles in that weird way that suggests Botox, and his eyes don't crinkle at the corners and are unnaturally line-free.

"People around him are whispering that he's spending way too much time at the surgeon's and needs to put a stop to it now and bring back the crow's feet before he becomes completely unrecognizable."

Fans, too, have noticed. "What on earth has he done to his face?" one viewer commented following Simon's guest stint on Hudson's talk show.

Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Robert H. Cohen of robertcohenmd.com, who has not treated Simon, told RadarOnline.com, "He may have had some minimally invasive work to augment and lift his mid-face – such as using a filler like Voluma, possibly combined with a thread lifting technique. Regular small amounts of Botox may be used to achieve a smooth forehead and brow.

'Chipmunk' Comparisons

Fans mocked Cowell's new look after his appearance on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show,' calling his features unrecognizable.
Source: MEGA

"It appears he may have used a filler to tighten his chin and Botox to snatch his jawline with a Nefertiti technique."

As one fan posted online: "I like Simon but he's getting weirder and weirder to look at. He's morphing into a chipmunk. Those teeth are horrendous."

