EXCLUSIVE: Simon Cowell's Plastic Surgery Nightmare! Fans Rage Music Icon Is 'Morphing Into a Chipmunk' With 'Horrendous Teeth' After Bizarre Talk Show Appearance

"He doesn't even look like Simon Cowell anymore," shared an insider. "His cheeks look overly plump, his forehead wrinkles in that weird way that suggests Botox, and his eyes don't crinkle at the corners and are unnaturally line-free.

"People around him are whispering that he's spending way too much time at the surgeon's and needs to put a stop to it now and bring back the crow's feet before he becomes completely unrecognizable."

Fans, too, have noticed. "What on earth has he done to his face?" one viewer commented following Simon's guest stint on Hudson's talk show.

Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Robert H. Cohen of robertcohenmd.com, who has not treated Simon, told RadarOnline.com, "He may have had some minimally invasive work to augment and lift his mid-face – such as using a filler like Voluma, possibly combined with a thread lifting technique. Regular small amounts of Botox may be used to achieve a smooth forehead and brow.