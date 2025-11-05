Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Johnny Depp
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Johnny Depp Rocked by 'Killer Dog' Scandal! Furious Neighbors Lash Out at Actor Over Deadly Farm Attack – 'People Are Up in Arms'

Johnny Depp
Source: MEGA

Johnny Depp faces 'Killer Dog' scandal after neighbors lash out over deadly farm attack.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 5 2025, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Johnny Depp's rescue dog broke loose and mauled two sheep to death on a neighboring farm, infuriating the animals' owner and other neighbors in the rural English countryside, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Now that locals have labelled him "the neighbor from hell," the Pirates of the Caribbean star, 62, is afraid the bloody slaughter will force him to flee his adopted homeland.

Article continues below advertisement

Johnny's Dramatic Incident

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Johnny Depp
Source: MEGA

Farmer Joe Ginger was outraged after Johnny Depp's dog Bourbon killed two of his sheep in a countryside attack.

Article continues below advertisement

Depp first acquired a taste for the country-squire lifestyle while staying with his close friend, guitarist Jeff Beck, in his mansion in East Sussex during the pandemic. Beck died in January 2023, but Depp eventually decided to get his own palatial estate nearby.

But now he's persona non grata, thanks to the killer canine, a bullmastiff named Bourbon. It was apparently being walked by a staff member near the Golden Globe winner's home when it went rogue and ran into a field where it attacked the peacefully grazing sheep.

"Johnny's deeply upset over the sheep getting killed – he loves all animals and wasn't even home when the attack happened," an insider said. "He's hired a dog trainer to get Bourbon under control, but it won't bring back the sheep."

The incident has turned locals against him for what they consider his negligence, according to the source.

Article continues below advertisement

The Neighbor From Hell?

Article continues below advertisement
Locals in East Sussex have branded Depp the neighbor from hell after his dog mauled livestock.
Source: MEGA

Locals in East Sussex have branded Depp the neighbor from hell after his dog mauled livestock.

Article continues below advertisement

"People are up in arms," said the insider. "They don't take kindly to these things and say irresponsible pet owners are to blame. Johnny had been able to fly under the radar, but now he's being watched closely by the locals who are criticizing him."

Joe Ginger, the farmer whose sheep were attacked, was furious. "I take my work and my sheep very seriously, it is my business," he said.

The Charlie and the Chocolate Factory star is afraid he'll never be able to live down the bloodbath and will be forced to flee to friendlier territories, sources said.

Article continues below advertisement

Johnny Left Bummed Over The Events

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Jennifer Lopez is 'panicking over Diddy's explosive prison tell-all plans' after his release.

EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lopez Panicking Over Diddy's Revenge Plans! Locked-Up Sex Beast Plotting Explosive Prison Tell-all to Expose Ex's Shocking Secrets After She Refused to Support Him

Composite photo of Teresa Giudice, Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga

EXCLUSIVE: Bravo Forced Teresa Giudice to Bury the Hatchet With Brother Joe Gorga and His Wife Melissa — Network Told Feuding Trio It ‘Would Not Film People Who Don’t Talk’

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Sources said Depp is considering leaving the U.K. for his Bahamas island following the fallout over his dog's rampage.
Source: MEGA

Sources said Depp is considering leaving the U.K. for his Bahamas island following the fallout over his dog's rampage.

"Johnny does love his life in the U.K., but he's starting to think he might be better off back in the U.S. or on his island, Little Halls Pond Cay in the Bahamas," said the source.

"But it's a bummer for him to be driven out of the U.K. for being such a bad neighbor."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.