EXCLUSIVE: Johnny Depp Rocked by 'Killer Dog' Scandal! Furious Neighbors Lash Out at Actor Over Deadly Farm Attack – 'People Are Up in Arms'
Nov. 5 2025, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
Johnny Depp's rescue dog broke loose and mauled two sheep to death on a neighboring farm, infuriating the animals' owner and other neighbors in the rural English countryside, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Now that locals have labelled him "the neighbor from hell," the Pirates of the Caribbean star, 62, is afraid the bloody slaughter will force him to flee his adopted homeland.
Johnny's Dramatic Incident
Depp first acquired a taste for the country-squire lifestyle while staying with his close friend, guitarist Jeff Beck, in his mansion in East Sussex during the pandemic. Beck died in January 2023, but Depp eventually decided to get his own palatial estate nearby.
But now he's persona non grata, thanks to the killer canine, a bullmastiff named Bourbon. It was apparently being walked by a staff member near the Golden Globe winner's home when it went rogue and ran into a field where it attacked the peacefully grazing sheep.
"Johnny's deeply upset over the sheep getting killed – he loves all animals and wasn't even home when the attack happened," an insider said. "He's hired a dog trainer to get Bourbon under control, but it won't bring back the sheep."
The incident has turned locals against him for what they consider his negligence, according to the source.
The Neighbor From Hell?
"People are up in arms," said the insider. "They don't take kindly to these things and say irresponsible pet owners are to blame. Johnny had been able to fly under the radar, but now he's being watched closely by the locals who are criticizing him."
Joe Ginger, the farmer whose sheep were attacked, was furious. "I take my work and my sheep very seriously, it is my business," he said.
The Charlie and the Chocolate Factory star is afraid he'll never be able to live down the bloodbath and will be forced to flee to friendlier territories, sources said.
Johnny Left Bummed Over The Events
"Johnny does love his life in the U.K., but he's starting to think he might be better off back in the U.S. or on his island, Little Halls Pond Cay in the Bahamas," said the source.
"But it's a bummer for him to be driven out of the U.K. for being such a bad neighbor."