EXCLUSIVE: Johnny Depp Rocked by 'Killer Dog' Scandal! Furious Neighbors Lash Out at Actor Over Deadly Farm Attack – 'People Are Up in Arms'

Depp first acquired a taste for the country-squire lifestyle while staying with his close friend, guitarist Jeff Beck, in his mansion in East Sussex during the pandemic. Beck died in January 2023, but Depp eventually decided to get his own palatial estate nearby.

But now he's persona non grata, thanks to the killer canine, a bullmastiff named Bourbon. It was apparently being walked by a staff member near the Golden Globe winner's home when it went rogue and ran into a field where it attacked the peacefully grazing sheep.

"Johnny's deeply upset over the sheep getting killed – he loves all animals and wasn't even home when the attack happened," an insider said. "He's hired a dog trainer to get Bourbon under control, but it won't bring back the sheep."

The incident has turned locals against him for what they consider his negligence, according to the source.