EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lopez Panicking Over Diddy's Revenge Plans! Locked-Up Sex Beast Plotting Explosive Prison Tell-all to Expose Ex's Shocking Secrets After She Refused to Support Him

An insider said: "Everyone knows Diddy wanted J.Lo's help while he's been locked up. A word of support from her would have meant everything to him, and she stayed silent."

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Diddy was acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy in July following a sensational federal trial – but convicted on two prostitution-related charges.

The disgraced Bad Boy Records cofounder, 55, has denied lawmen's claims that he forced women to engage in days-long drug-fueled orgies known as Freak Offs.

He's been held in custody since his arrest in September 2024 and after his sentencing, his prison release date is set for May 8, 2028.