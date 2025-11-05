Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lopez Panicking Over Diddy's Revenge Plans! Locked-Up Sex Beast Plotting Explosive Prison Tell-all to Expose Ex's Shocking Secrets After She Refused to Support Him

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 5 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Sean "Diddy" Combs is itching to repair his shattered reputation with a tell-all interview the second he's released from the slammer – and former flame Jennifer Lopez is freaking out over what the music mogul may reveal about their previous romance, RadarOnline.com can reveal

The Jenny From the Block singer, 56, is fearful about her ex-boyfriend dishing dirt because she showed him no mercy amid his legal nightmare, the sources added.

J.Lo Remained Silent Amid Diddy's Trial

An insider said: "Everyone knows Diddy wanted J.Lo's help while he's been locked up. A word of support from her would have meant everything to him, and she stayed silent."

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Diddy was acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy in July following a sensational federal trial – but convicted on two prostitution-related charges.

The disgraced Bad Boy Records cofounder, 55, has denied lawmen's claims that he forced women to engage in days-long drug-fueled orgies known as Freak Offs.

He's been held in custody since his arrest in September 2024 and after his sentencing, his prison release date is set for May 8, 2028.

Diddy's Plans To Speak Out

"He's going to get out and have a platform to speak. Word is he's going to reward the people who stood by him – and punish the ones who didn't," the insider shared.

"He knows the real Jennifer and how ruthless she can be. If he chooses to spill all the gory details, there's no telling the damage it could do.

"There's always been rumors floating around that his questionable business tactics were behind her sudden rise to the top, so there's certainly a lot he could divulge."

During the pair's relationship, which ran from 1999 to 2001, Diddy coproduced J.Lo's breakout album, On the 6.

J.Lo's Attempt To Distance Herself

According to the source, the desperate diva has been begging pals to vouch for her character to distance herself from the rapper's scandal.

Thea de Sousa, who worked with J.Lo on the movie Maid in Manhattan, insists the "workaholic" entertainer "did not have any idea" about her ex's alleged activities.

Added the insider: "If Diddy decides to drag J.Lo's name through the mud, the damage to her reputation could be catastrophic. She has every reason to be losing sleep."

