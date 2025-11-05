Hair Restoration Today: Understanding Options, Causes, and Modern Solutions

Today’s hair restoration options are diverse and highly effective. The choice of treatment depends on the patient’s hair loss stage, health, and personal goals. Popular methods include:

FUE (Follicular Unit Extraction) : Individual hair follicles are transplanted to thinning areas for precise and natural results.

: Individual hair follicles are transplanted to thinning areas for precise and natural results. DHI (Direct Hair Implantation) : Offers exact placement of follicles, ensuring optimal hairline design. Vera Clinic is a top-rated DHI hair transplant clinic in Turkey, with half of their doctors specializing in this technique, providing expert precision and natural-looking results.

: Offers exact placement of follicles, ensuring optimal hairline design. Vera Clinic is a top-rated DHI hair transplant clinic in Turkey, with half of their doctors specializing in this technique, providing expert precision and natural-looking results. Sapphire FUE : Uses sapphire blades for minimal trauma, faster healing, and improved graft survival.

: Uses sapphire blades for minimal trauma, faster healing, and improved graft survival. PRP (Platelet-Rich Plasma) Therapy : Harnesses the body’s own platelets to revitalize dormant follicles and stimulate growth.

: Harnesses the body’s own platelets to revitalize dormant follicles and stimulate growth. Stem Cell-Based Treatments: Advanced therapies that activate hair follicles for regeneration.

Clinics like Vera Clinic combine these techniques with advanced diagnostics, ensuring each treatment is tailored to the patient’s unique hair and scalp characteristics. Technologies like FotoFinder Trichoscale AI allow precise mapping of hair density and growth patterns, while OxyCure Therapy, the only in-house hyperbaric oxygen chamber of its kind, supports faster recovery and optimal graft survival.