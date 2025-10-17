Taylor Swift Has Had 'No Contact' with Blake Lively After Being Dragged in Actress' Nasty Lawsuit Drama With Justin Baldoni

Some Swifties believed a reconciliation between the pair might be in the works after the Cruel Summer singer wore a custom Lorraine Schwartz pink sapphire and diamond bracelet in promotional photos for her new album, The Life of a Showgirl.

Swift is known for her "Easter eggs," and numerous fans believed there was little chance that wearing the same luxury piece once prominently worn by her former pal was a coincidence.

Lively rocked the exact bling at the 2024 London premiere of It Ends With Us.

The jewelry was also featured in promotional visuals for the tune Cancelled!, where Swift sings about liking friends who are "cloaked in Gucci and in scandal."

Swift explained her motivation behind the song, and it was not a diss track about Lively.

"Anytime people get backlash, I tend to be the person they reach out to," she dished. "I kind of wanted to write a song about how you can become wiser for it, and you can become sharper, and I definitely judge people a lot less now that I’ve been kind of under the microscope for so long," she added about getting canceled herself in the past.