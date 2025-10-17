Taylor Swift Has Had 'No Contact' with Blake Lively After Being Dragged in Actress' Nasty Lawsuit Drama With Justin Baldoni
Oct. 17 2025, Published 5:20 p.m. ET
Taylor Swift still wants nothing to do with former BFF Blake Lively after the actress dragged the pop superstar into her ugly lawsuit with Justin Baldoni, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
There was speculation from fans that pop superstar, 35, may have decided to thaw her chill against Lively after Swift sported a stunning bracelet that the Gossip Girl alum, 38, had previously worn.
'No Contact' Between Lively and Swift
"They’ve had no contact," a source claimed, sharing that the formerly close friends hadn't spoken since Swift was dragged into Lively's ugly lawsuit with Baldoni last winter.
Another insider confirmed that the once incredibly tight duo hasn't spoken or seen each other, but didn't give a more exact timeline.
Easter Egg?
Some Swifties believed a reconciliation between the pair might be in the works after the Cruel Summer singer wore a custom Lorraine Schwartz pink sapphire and diamond bracelet in promotional photos for her new album, The Life of a Showgirl.
Swift is known for her "Easter eggs," and numerous fans believed there was little chance that wearing the same luxury piece once prominently worn by her former pal was a coincidence.
Lively rocked the exact bling at the 2024 London premiere of It Ends With Us.
The jewelry was also featured in promotional visuals for the tune Cancelled!, where Swift sings about liking friends who are "cloaked in Gucci and in scandal."
Swift explained her motivation behind the song, and it was not a diss track about Lively.
"Anytime people get backlash, I tend to be the person they reach out to," she dished. "I kind of wanted to write a song about how you can become wiser for it, and you can become sharper, and I definitely judge people a lot less now that I’ve been kind of under the microscope for so long," she added about getting canceled herself in the past.
Former Besties
Swift and Lively were so close that the Anti-Hero singer is the godmother to the A Simple Favor star's three daughters, whom she shares with husband Ryan Reynolds.
The Grammy winner even revealed their youngest daughter's name to the world in the 2020 song Betty off her Folklore album. The lyrics to the song also wove in the names of Lively and Reynolds' daughters, James and Inez.
James, 10, even made a vocal cameo in Swift's 2017 tune Gorgeous.
Swift and Lively were constantly by each other's side in the early days of the pop queen's romance with Travis Kelce.
The duo attended the 2024 Super Bowl together in Las Vegas, cheering on Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs as they beat the San Francisco 49ers.
Swift Felt 'Used'
The Shallows star sued her It Ends With Us costar and director Baldoni for sexual harassment on December 31, 2024. He countered with his own defamation lawsuit on January 16, which included Lively, Reynolds, and her P.R. team.
Baldoni accused Lively of using Swift to strong-arm him into changing a pivotal scene from their movie It Ends With Us to one that the actress wrote.
He released a series of texts between him and Lively while making the movie, including one where she compared herself to Khaleesi from Game of Thrones, and referred to her "dragons," who fought for her, which were Reynolds and Swift.
Baldoni replied about her script changes, “I really love what you did. It really does [help] a lot. Makes it so much more fun and interesting. (And I would have felt that way without Ryan and Taylor).”
Swift was left aghast, with a source revealing, “Taylor really wishes Blake hadn’t dragged her into this whole situation.”
The insider added that the women “have been friends for years, and Taylor cherishes genuine friendships, but she can’t help but feel used at this point," and their friendship quickly crumbled.
Baldoni's team later subpoenaed Swift in May, although it was quickly dropped. Swift's rep stated the singer had no involvement in It Ends With Us other than letting one of her songs be used in the film.