Plastic Surgery Disaster: Jessica Simpson's 'Exaggerated' Face the Result of Mid-face Fillers Leaving Her 'Overcorrected' With Expressions 'Firmer or Less Dynamic', Top Plastic Surgeon Claims

"Her overall skin looks highly refined – likely the result of resurfacing or booster treatments that enhance texture but can magnify the appearance of recent filler volume under bright lighting," Dr. Hovsepian observes.

Simpson's most recent red carpet appearances include the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards in September and the All's Fair premiere in Los Angeles on October 16.

"What fans interpret as an 'off' look is often just timing: fillers can take several weeks to settle and integrate naturally into surrounding tissue, softening the result," Dr. Hovsepian notes about how a star's face can change between appearances as the face work they have settles into place.

The doctor stresses how the big trend among stars today is facial balance.

"Today's aesthetic trends emphasize balance and movement – volume enhancement must be precisely distributed to maintain natural animation and proportion," he notes.