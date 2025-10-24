Plastic Surgery Disaster: Jessica Simpson's 'Exaggerated' Face the Result of Mid-face Fillers Leaving Her 'Overcorrected' With Expressions 'Firmer or Less Dynamic', Top Plastic Surgeon Claims
Oct. 24 2025, Published 7:55 p.m. ET
Fans noticed a difference in Jessica Simpson's face when she walked several recent red carpets, and a top plastic surgeon exclusively tells RadarOnline.com what she could have done to result in her unrecognizable appearance.
The I Wanna Love You Forever songstress, 45, had cheeks that looked higher and fuller, with a line-free forehead. Simpson's lips continue to look as plump as ever, despite the entrepreneur claiming years ago she tried lip filler and didn't like the results.
Mid-Face Filler
"Jessica’s upper-cheek area appears prominently contoured and elevated, a look typically associated with mid-face filler or volume restoration," Dr. Raffi Hovsepian, a Beverly Hills triple-board certified plastic surgeon, who hasn't treated Simpson, tells RadarOnline.com.
"When slightly overcorrected, this can make expressions appear firmer or less dynamic,” the doctor revealed about how her smiles appeared somewhat strained and frozen.
Bright Lights Can Highlight New Cosmetic Work
"Her overall skin looks highly refined – likely the result of resurfacing or booster treatments that enhance texture but can magnify the appearance of recent filler volume under bright lighting," Dr. Hovsepian observes.
Simpson's most recent red carpet appearances include the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards in September and the All's Fair premiere in Los Angeles on October 16.
"What fans interpret as an 'off' look is often just timing: fillers can take several weeks to settle and integrate naturally into surrounding tissue, softening the result," Dr. Hovsepian notes about how a star's face can change between appearances as the face work they have settles into place.
The doctor stresses how the big trend among stars today is facial balance.
"Today's aesthetic trends emphasize balance and movement – volume enhancement must be precisely distributed to maintain natural animation and proportion," he notes.
'So Fake-Looking'
After a video emerged of the star at the All's Fair premiere, fans couldn't help but notice Simpson's new look while rocking a plunging black latest gown.
"Is her face made outta the same material as her dress?" one TikTok user wondered.
"She looked so much better before all her surgeries," a second huffed.
"She's so fake-looking. Her lips, everything about her. It's not the Jessica Simpson we used to know," a third person mourned about the singer, who became a pop sensation all the way back in 1999 with the release of her debut album, Sweet Kisses.
EXCLUSIVE: Kooky Royal Traditions Prince William is Set to Axe When He Becomes King — From 'Oddball Costumes' to Massive Property Portfolios, Formality... And 'Swan-Keeper' Job
What Cosmetic Work Has Simpson Confessed to?
Simpson has battled plenty of plastic surgery speculation over the years, including rumors that she got a nose job.
In 2006, the Blonde Ambition star revealed she tried lip fillers but didn't like the results.
"I had that Restylane stuff. But it fades – it went away in like four months," Simpson said in the interview. "My lips are back to what they were. Thank God! It looked fake to me. I didn't like that."
The Dukes of Hazzard star admitted to getting two tummy tucks in 2015, explaining that her skin had become stretched out after back-to-back pregnancies with daughter Maxwell, 13, and son Ace, 12.
Writing about the procedures in her 2020 memoir Open Book, Simpson claimed, "The surgery wasn’t for weight loss. I weighed 107 pounds when I planned the surgery. I wanted to get rid of the stretch marks and loose skin.”
"I need to say this: If you have stretch marks from pregnancy, I hope you can be proud that your body created life. I was not strong enough. It touched all my insecurities, and I couldn’t handle it," she told readers.