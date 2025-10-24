EXCLUSIVE: Kooky Royal Traditions Prince William is Set to Axe When He Becomes King — From 'Oddball Costumes' to Massive Property Portfolios, Formality... And 'Swan-Keeper' Job
Oct. 24 2025, Published 7:45 p.m. ET
Prince William is preparing to reshape royal life as we know it – and those close to him tell RadarOnline.com he's already getting ready to ditch some of the palace's quirkiest customs when his time comes to take the throne. From ornate robes and inherited estates to obscure ceremonial roles, the 43-year-old Prince of Wales has made it clear that he wants to modernize the monarchy from top to bottom – which will infuriate courtiers and lead to job losses.
His recent comments on Apple TV+'s The Reluctant Traveller offered the clearest hint yet. Speaking to actor Eugene Levy, William said, "I think it's safe to say that change is on my agenda.
William's Vision for a Modern Monarchy
"Change for good, and I embrace that. I don't fear it – that's the bit that excites me, the idea of being able to bring some change. Not overly radical, but changes that I think need to happen."
A senior palace aide said: "William’s vision is a monarchy fit for the modern age – less pomp, fewer outdated titles, and a stronger emphasis on purpose. He's pragmatic about it. He knows the monarchy can only endure if it evolves and stays meaningful to people's lives."
Among the first things on the chopping block, insiders say, are the elaborate outfits and regalia that have defined royal ceremonies for centuries. William, who prefers chinos and open-neck shirts to plumed hats and ermine robes, is said to find the obsession with costume "ridiculous."
One royal insider claimed: "William can't stand the more theatrical side of royal tradition. The plumes, the velvet, the heavy robes – he finds it all totally outdated and a bit camp. He'll keep the dignity of the role, but he wants to strip away the excess and make it feel less like costume drama."
Outdated Ceremonial Roles on the Line
He's also expected to streamline the monarchy's centuries-old roster of ceremonial roles – from the Keeper of the Swans to the Yeoman of the Glass Pantry.
A palace source claimed: "Some of these ceremonial positions haven't had a real purpose in centuries. William values history, but he's practical. He wants the royal household to operate smoothly – not to preserve traditions just for show."
Equally, the prince is understood to be uneasy with the rigid deference that still surrounds the royal family – bows, curtseys, and elaborate protocols that many see as outdated.
A source close to the royal household claimed: "William's never been comfortable with all the bowing and curtsying. He'd rather someone greet him naturally than follow old protocols. He believes the monarchy works best when it feels approachable and human."
Costumes, Pageantry and Property
The Order of the Garter, one of Britain's oldest and most elaborate ceremonies, may also face revision. The sight of royals parading in velvet robes and carriages is something William finds archaic and "medieval."
One aide claimed: "William's focus is on celebrating achievement, not ceremony. He wants the spotlight on those receiving honors, not on the royals in elaborate outfits. The spectacle, to him, should serve a purpose – not exist just for tradition's sake."
And unlike his father, King Charles, who divides his time across several estates, William plans to simplify his royal base.
An insider said: "William isn’t drawn to the idea of rotating between royal estates. Windsor will be home base, with Sandringham and Balmoral reserved for short stays. He wants stability for his family, not a life spent packing and unpacking."
The Challenge of Balancing Change and Tradition
Behind the scenes, William has already modernized the day-to-day running of royal business, using WhatsApp to communicate with Duchy of Cornwall staff and trimming unnecessary formalities.
One staffer said: "William's not fussed about monograms or gold-embossed stationery. He's practical – he wants systems that function smoothly, not trappings designed to impress."
Royal experts are warning while William's instincts about slimming down the monarchy to please the public are right, he needs to be careful he doesn't take his efforts too far.
The insider explained: "The monarchy endures because it evolves, but part of its power lies in the pageantry. William's real test will be finding that balance – bringing it into the modern world without stripping away the wonder."