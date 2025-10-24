EXCLUSIVE: Kooky Royal Traditions Prince William is Set to Axe When He Becomes King — From 'Oddball Costumes' to Massive Property Portfolios, Formality... And 'Swan-Keeper' Job

His recent comments on Apple TV+'s The Reluctant Traveller offered the clearest hint yet. Speaking to actor Eugene Levy , William said, "I think it's safe to say that change is on my agenda.

Prince William is preparing to reshape royal life as we know it – and those close to him tell RadarOnline.com he's already getting ready to ditch some of the palace's quirkiest customs when his time comes to take the throne. From ornate robes and inherited estates to obscure ceremonial roles, the 43-year-old Prince of Wales has made it clear that he wants to modernize the monarchy from top to bottom – which will infuriate courtiers and lead to job losses.

"Change for good, and I embrace that. I don't fear it – that's the bit that excites me, the idea of being able to bring some change. Not overly radical, but changes that I think need to happen."

A senior palace aide said: "William’s vision is a monarchy fit for the modern age – less pomp, fewer outdated titles, and a stronger emphasis on purpose. He's pragmatic about it. He knows the monarchy can only endure if it evolves and stays meaningful to people's lives."

Among the first things on the chopping block, insiders say, are the elaborate outfits and regalia that have defined royal ceremonies for centuries. William, who prefers chinos and open-neck shirts to plumed hats and ermine robes, is said to find the obsession with costume "ridiculous."

One royal insider claimed: "William can't stand the more theatrical side of royal tradition. The plumes, the velvet, the heavy robes – he finds it all totally outdated and a bit camp. He'll keep the dignity of the role, but he wants to strip away the excess and make it feel less like costume drama."