EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Accused of 'Staging' Her 'Vile' Princess Diana Crash Site Video to 'Stoke Publicity For Her New Wine Launch'

The Duchess of Sussex, 44, quietly unveiled a new product from her lifestyle brand – a 2024 Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc from New Zealand – last week, hours before she jetted to Paris Fashion Week. But a video circulating online showing Meghan near the Pont de l'Alma tunnel, where Diana died in 1997 , overshadowed her visit and ignited a furious backlash, with critics accusing her of using the moment for attention.

Meghan Markle is being accused of "staging" a video near the site of Princess Diana 's fatal car crash to promote her latest As Ever wine release – a move sources tell RadarOnline.com was "vile" and "desperate."

A Hollywood insider said: "The timing felt far too deliberate to be a coincidence. Meghan's camp knew that filming anywhere near that spot would draw massive attention. Pairing it with a wine launch called 'bright and balanced' rubbed a lot of people the wrong way. Promoting a product is fine – but not against the backdrop of such a tragic location."

According to industry sources, the footage, which showed the duchess pausing to reflect with her feet up in the back of a car near the scene of Diana's fatal car smash, was part of "behind-the-scenes" material filmed during her Paris visit – a move insiders claim was intended to "stoke publicity" around the surprise wine drop by being shot near the tragic scene.

However, any hopes of a soft launch were derailed by the uproar surrounding her Paris appearance. Markle – dressed head-to-toe in Balenciaga – attended the fashion house's Spring/Summer 2026 showcase before being photographed later that evening near the Alma underpass, where Diana's Mercedes crashed .

Priced at $30 per bottle and available in sets of three, six, or twelve, the release marks Markle's third vino under her growing lifestyle label, which launched last spring. The duchess had previously said she planned to expand the range to include sparkling wines and additional blends.

Markle's new wine, sold under her As Ever brand, was quietly added to the company's website with little fanfare. A single Instagram post read, "We heard you missed us. We're back… and we brought a friend." The photo showed As Ever's signature preserves alongside a bottle of the new Sauvignon Blanc chilling in an ice bucket.

But a source close to the Sussexes defended the duchess, saying, "There was nothing calculated about it. It was a quiet, private moment that someone on her team happened to capture. Sadly, it's been spun into something malicious. Meghan would never deliberately use Diana's memory for attention – that idea is deeply unfair."

Still, others in royal circles have described the move as calculated.

One royal insider claimed: "The visuals were terrible. Meghan's fully aware of the significance of that place and what it symbolizes. Filming there while rolling out a luxury brand inevitably looked orchestrated – even if that wasn't her intention."

Another source added: "Meghan's under real pressure to show that As Ever can succeed on its own merits, but moments like this do more harm than good. The new wine rollout – a product launch immediately followed by a dramatic Paris appearance – felt a little too perfectly timed to be coincidental."