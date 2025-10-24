EXCLUSIVE: Meet Madeleine McCann's Twin Siblings — And How They Have Carved Out Their Own Lives Amid Tragedy

In the 17 years since, parents Kate and Gerry McCann have fought an unrelenting campaign to keep the search alive, while protecting their younger children from the glare of global media. This week, the twins' lives briefly intersected again with the case that has defined their family, as they gave evidence in the trial of two women accused of stalking the McCanns.

A family friend said: "Kate and Gerry were determined that the twins would have a real childhood, not one defined by what happened to their sister. They've done everything they can to make sure Sean and Amelie grow up as their own people, not just as part of the tragedy."

Kate, now 57, has previously spoken about the challenge of balancing that normality with the protective instincts born from trauma. She gave up her job as a GP to be at home full-time, writing in her memoir Madeleine: Our Daughter's Disappearance and the Continuing Search for Her, she found it difficult to trust anyone else to look after them.

"They have their own friends and they keep busy and they're really sporty," she writes. "But their only wish is for their big sister to come home."