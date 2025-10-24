EXCLUSIVE: Victoria Beckham 'Implodes' Over Family Feud and Resorts to 'Begging' Nicola Peltz to 'Give Me Back My Boy'
Victoria Beckham has reached breaking point over her fractured relationship with her eldest son Brooklyn and his wife, actor Nicola Peltz, and has made a direct plea to mend the family divide.
Sources close to the designer tell RadarOnline.com the distraught mom has "swallowed her pride" and written to Nicola in a heartfelt attempt to reconcile – telling friends she "just wants her son back."
The 51-year-old fashion designer's appeal comes after Brooklyn, 26 and Nicola, 30, were noticeably absent from the recent launch of Beckham's Netflix docuseries, despite other members of the family attending the London premiere.
A Mother's Heartfelt Plea
The four-part documentary, Beckham, revisits her and husband David's rise from working-class beginnings to global fame – and, according to insiders, stirred deep emotions for the former Spice Girl.
A friend of the family said: "Watching her life unfold on screen forced Victoria to confront what she values most. It reminded her how deeply she misses Brooklyn and how much the distance between them has been weighing on her. She knows the only way to move forward is to make peace with Nicola."
According to sources, Beckham decided to reach out privately after months of tension. One insider said: "Victoria spent several nights agonizing over what to say. In the end, she decided to write Nicola a handwritten letter – something personal, not digital. She expressed regret for how tense things have become and asked if they could talk. It wasn't about blame; she just wants to move forward."
The Rift That Tore Them Apart
The rift began around the couple's 2022 wedding in Palm Beach, Florida, when Nicola opted not to wear a gown designed by Beckham.
Since then, the pair has rarely been seen with the Beckham family and were absent from David's 50th birthday celebrations earlier this year.
Matters worsened in August when Brooklyn and Nicola renewed their vows in a small ceremony with no Beckhams present – a move said to have left Victoria "devastated."
A source said: "Victoria hasn't been sleeping properly for months. She feels there's been a gap in her life ever since Brooklyn began to drift away. Reaching out to Nicola isn't about pride or appearances – it's about love. She just wants her son to feel part of the family again."
Nicola Extends an Olive Branch
The gesture appears to have been met with some warmth. Another insider said: "Nicola responded with real grace. She acknowledged that it's been a difficult period for everyone and agreed it was time to talk things through. It's early days, but it's the first genuine sign that tensions may be easing."
Beckham has long spoken warmly of her daughter-in-law, once describing her as "adorable" and "perfect for Brooklyn."
Friends say she now wants to return to that earlier closeness.
A friend explained: "Victoria sees this as the first step toward rebuilding trust. She's not expecting any big gestures – just a phone call, a dinner, something that feels normal again."
Behind the Glamour, a Mother's Pain
Those close to the designer say her tone is markedly different from the steely image she projects publicly.
One source said: "This isn't the polished fashion mogul or the celebrity on a red carpet – this is a mother who feels she's lost her son and is trying to mend that bond the only way she knows how, with honesty and humility."