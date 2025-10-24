EXCLUSIVE: Victoria Beckham 'Implodes' Over Family Feud and Resorts to 'Begging' Nicola Peltz to 'Give Me Back My Boy'

Victoria Beckham has reached breaking point over her fractured relationship with her eldest son Brooklyn and his wife, actor Nicola Peltz, and has made a direct plea to mend the family divide.

Sources close to the designer tell RadarOnline.com the distraught mom has "swallowed her pride" and written to Nicola in a heartfelt attempt to reconcile – telling friends she "just wants her son back."

The 51-year-old fashion designer's appeal comes after Brooklyn, 26 and Nicola, 30, were noticeably absent from the recent launch of Beckham's Netflix docuseries, despite other members of the family attending the London premiere.