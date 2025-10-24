'I Have It Again': CNN Journalist Reveals Ovarian Cancer Has Returned for the Third Time in Heartbreaking Message
Oct. 24 2025, Updated 6:47 p.m. ET
A CNN anchor has revealed their ovarian cancer has returned for the time, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
They made the big announcement by sharing a heartbreaking message.
Christiane Amanpour's Cancer Has Returned
Appearing on the Changing the Ovarian Cancer Story podcast, Christiane Amanpour revealed her cancer has returned.
"I have it again," she sadly stated. "But it’s being very well managed and so this is one of the things that people have to understand about some cancers."
Amanpour noted she "had all of the relevant organs removed" but it "came back a couple times in a lymph node."
Christiane Amanpour's Cancer Is a 'Rare Type'
Amanpour's doctor, Dr. Angela George, spoke out on the podcast to explain Amanpour's cancer was a "rare type" of cancer that accounts for less than 10% of cases. She also shared Amanpour is undergoing immunotherapy.
Luckily for Amanpour, she said the immunotherapy has been "the opposite of grueling," and she is having no side effects. She takes daily pills and has infusions in the hospital once every six weeks.
Since initially having cancer, Amanpour has had routine check-ups every three months, and this is how doctors discovered she had cancer for a second and now third time.
"The fact that I’m monitored all the time is a superb insurance policy," she noted.
Christiane Amanpour Is Touched By People Helping Her Through Her Cancer Battle
As she discussed her journey with cancer, Amanpour got emotional, and was finding it difficult to hold back tears.
"I never actually asked for help before…and when I did, I got it," she said. From my family, my friends, my colleagues, from everybody. And it was touching but it was really helpful, really amazing.
"It really sustained me because it’s not just the illness, it’s the state of mind. And to have all these people who just literally every day were asking me how I was, how they could help…the community is actually vital and I’m just so very lucky that I had that."
Christiane Amanpour's First Bout of Battling Cancer
Amanpour was initially diagnosed with ovarian cancer in May 2021. After she found out she had it, she had surgery ten days later and then did chemotherapy for 18 weeks.
As she neared the end of her chemo, she spoke out in a 2021 interview to say, "Tomorrow is my last session after 18 weeks." She called the process "grueling, fatiguing, tiring, and emotionally wearing as well, not to mention physically and can be scary."
She also thanked those who supported her, sharing, "Two unbelievable women, a surgeon and [an] oncologist who looked after me, the incredible support of my friends, my family, my colleagues, my bosses — and that has carried me through."
Additionally, she insisted early detection is key to beating cancer.
"I would not be swayed when I felt a pain that was unusual and I pursued it to the very end of getting my very first ultrasound, which is the benchmark for then having a baseline to know whether you've caught it early in time, and therefore cure it — and I use that word advisedly — or not. And whether then you're left to manage it and try to deal with it in the best way possible. I was in the first case," Amanpour said.
Amanpour also spoke out in April 2022 to note, "Ovarian cancer is known as the invisible killer. Get all the scans that you can. We women know better what's going on with our own bodies than anybody. We can trust ourselves. If there's something wrong, pursue it."