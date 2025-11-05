'Traitor' Prince Harry Hit With Vicious Backlash Over Toronto Trip... Days After Snubbing Blue Jays During 'Awkward' World Series Appearance

Prince Harry is facing significant backlash from Canadians with an upcoming trip to Toronto, less than a week after wearing an L.A. Dodgers hat and cheering on the team against the Blue Jays in the World Series.

The former royal, 40, proudly wore the bright blue logo cap to game four of the fall classic.

Still, his neighbors to the North are feeling pretty salty after the Dodgers ended up robbing Toronto of their first World Series win in 32 years in an extra-innings game seven thriller on November 1.