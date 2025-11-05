'Traitor' Prince Harry Hit With Vicious Backlash Over Toronto Trip... Days After Snubbing Blue Jays During 'Awkward' World Series Appearance
Nov. 4 2025, Published 7:59 p.m. ET
Prince Harry is facing significant backlash from Canadians with an upcoming trip to Toronto, less than a week after wearing an L.A. Dodgers hat and cheering on the team against the Blue Jays in the World Series.
The former royal, 40, proudly wore the bright blue logo cap to game four of the fall classic.
Still, his neighbors to the North are feeling pretty salty after the Dodgers ended up robbing Toronto of their first World Series win in 32 years in an extra-innings game seven thriller on November 1.
Toronto Trip Controversy
Harry is arriving in Toronto on Wednesday, November 5, on a two-day visit to attend "a series of events to support the Canadian Armed Forces and veteran community," his office confirmed.
The Duke of Sussex formerly served in the British Army and has remained active with veterans' groups since leaving the Army in 2015.
He will also take part in a private lunch where the prince will discuss "international veterans’ issues" ahead of the British Commonwealth's Remembrance Day.
The news didn't go over well with Canadians, who are still upset that the duke didn't cheer on the Blue Jays, a team from a commonwealth nation, in favor of a club representing his new life in Southern California with his American wife, Meghan Markle.
'No Allegiance'
"Canadians don’t like people with no allegiance either to family or country. What do you stand for exactly?? You are only for you!! Stay home. Narcissists not required," one person scoffed on X at the news of Harry's Ontario trip.
"Will he be wearing his LA Dodgers hat?" a second user huffed, showing a photo of Harry smiling in his cap at Dodger Stadium.
A third Canadian shared a similar photo of Harry and Markle, 44, at the game, writing, "Tell the Prince and his wife to 'kick rocks.'"
Stealing William's Brazil Thunder
Others speculated that Harry's trip wasn't so much to show support for Canada's military veterans as it was a chance to steal the thunder from his estranged brother, Prince William. The future king, 43, is in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, where he will be presenting the Earthshot prize on the same day Harry arrives in Toronto.
"Ha. Trying to smooth over his supporting LA against the ‘home team Toronto’ and his brother, the future King, is in the news. Thin-skinned and petty, Harry thinks he has to compete. America despises Harry. We love William," a fourth X user sneered,.
A fifth added, "Yes, because William is in Brazil for Earthshot, so Harry now needs to be relevant because he's a pathetic low-life wanker. FO Harry."
Harry's last-minute trip to Canada was announced just as William kicked off festivities ahead of the Earthshot prize, including thrilling royal fans with his athletic prowess in a game of beach volleyball and a visible trousers bulge.
Major Royal Fumbles
Harry's trip to Toronto comes after a series of publicity fumbles, mainly at the hands of Markle.
The couple was roundly booed when shown on the Jumbotron while sitting in the front row at Dodger Stadium.
A few days prior, the former Suits star shared a series of Halloween-themed videos featuring Harry and their kids, Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4.
The duo had previously pleaded for privacy regarding their family, and many royal watchers thought Markle's use of the kids as Instagram fodder was vulgar.
Even though the ex-actress has always strategically shown the kids from the back, she got a little eager in one post, where their faces were visible while playing as Harry carved a jack-o'-lantern.
Markle quickly took it down once, but not before screengrabs of the kids went viral, and she broke the family promise to keep the kids' appearance private.