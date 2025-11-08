EXCLUSIVE: Gene Hackman's 'Best' Treasures Up for Grabs — Late Hollywood Icon's Estate Sale Will Offer Items Starting at Just $10

Hackman passed away earlier this year at the age of 95.

The award-winning actor had more than 150 movie and television credits to his name, and had amassed a vast collection of memorabilia from many of them.

Now, his estate has organized a nearly month-long online auction through Bonhams called "The Gene Hackman Collection: A Life in Art."

The collection includes various knick-knacks the legend had acquired over the years, along with some of his original artwork.

And Anna Hicks, Head of US Private & Iconic Collections at Bonhams, told Radar it's open to everyone: "Anyone is allowed to bid," she said.

"You do have to go online and register to bid at Bonhams.com. It’s a fairly simple process once you click on the option you’re interested in, and then you’re open to bid, and that is an option that runs for 10 days, so you can bid at any time up until that last day."