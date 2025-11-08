Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Entertainment > Jeremy Renner

Jeremy Renner Accused 'of Flooding Women's Phones With Explicit Photos and Videos' — and Being 'Confident' in the Size of His Manhood

Photo of Jeremy Renner
Source: MEGA

Renner allegedly sent photos of his manhood to a filmmaker.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 7 2025, Published 7:35 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Following claims by a Chinese filmmaker that Jeremy Renner has been flooding her with intimate photos of his manhood, she may not be the first person to allegedly get unwanted pictures of his privates, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Yi Zhou accused Renner, 54, of sending X-rated messages, as new details emerge about how the Avengers star allegedly sent more snaps to women.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

'He’s Very Confident' About His Manhood

Photo of Jeremy Renner
Source: MEGA

Renner is facing some serious allegations.

"He's done this for years," one Hollywood insider alleged to Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack.

"Every new woman gets the same treatment — flirty texts, then out of nowhere, the photos start coming. He thinks it’s charming," the source claimed.

"He loves to show off," a second insider claimed about Renner and the alleged pictures of his privates. "Let’s just say he’s very confident about what he’s working with."

"There has been murmurs about this for years," one producer claimed. "Jeremy’s got a performance streak — on set, online, and definitely in the DMs."

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Jeremy Renner
Source: MEGA

Zhou, who made the Chronicles of Disney documentary including Renner, claimed he "yelled for two hours" at her after getting drunk at a meeting about their project.

"I was discussing about the doc logistics, then he drank a bottle of wine alone and got angry and angry, yelling for two hours," she told the Daily Mail on Thursday, November 6.

"I had to lock myself in a room to be safe, praying he would not come into the room at night, as he was really angry. I did not say a word, I was so scared for my life," Zhou fearfully explained.

Alarming Allegations

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Entertainment
Photo of Morrissey

EXCLUSIVE: Huge Music Icon Sparks 'Death's Door' Fears by Axing Shows After Threat — As He Battles 'Extreme Exhaustion and PTSD'

Photo of Russell Crowe

EXCLUSIVE: Russell Crowe 'Was Basically Dying' Before He Made Huge Lifestyle Changes to Shift His Killer Blubber and Kick Booze Binges

Photo of Yi Zhou
Source: MEGA

Zhou claims Renner got drunk and yelled at her.

"Over the past months, I have lived with fear for my safety and deep distress over the treatment I have endured. No woman, filmmaker, or creative should have to work under such emotional and psychological pressure while trying to protect her name and the integrity of her work, Zhou shared in an Instagram post showing the word "Cancel" in big block lettering.

"Mr. Renner first contacted me directly in June, sending personal and intimate photographs of himself, behavior that, according to public reports, he has exhibited before," the documentarian continued.

"He convinced me of his sincerity, saying he had been single for a long time and open to a long-term relationship. I believed in him, in the power of love, and in the possibility of redemption," Zhou added.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.