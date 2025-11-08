Jeremy Renner Accused 'of Flooding Women's Phones With Explicit Photos and Videos' — and Being 'Confident' in the Size of His Manhood
Nov. 7 2025, Published 7:35 p.m. ET
Following claims by a Chinese filmmaker that Jeremy Renner has been flooding her with intimate photos of his manhood, she may not be the first person to allegedly get unwanted pictures of his privates, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Yi Zhou accused Renner, 54, of sending X-rated messages, as new details emerge about how the Avengers star allegedly sent more snaps to women.
'He’s Very Confident' About His Manhood
"He's done this for years," one Hollywood insider alleged to Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack.
"Every new woman gets the same treatment — flirty texts, then out of nowhere, the photos start coming. He thinks it’s charming," the source claimed.
"He loves to show off," a second insider claimed about Renner and the alleged pictures of his privates. "Let’s just say he’s very confident about what he’s working with."
"There has been murmurs about this for years," one producer claimed. "Jeremy’s got a performance streak — on set, online, and definitely in the DMs."
Zhou, who made the Chronicles of Disney documentary including Renner, claimed he "yelled for two hours" at her after getting drunk at a meeting about their project.
"I was discussing about the doc logistics, then he drank a bottle of wine alone and got angry and angry, yelling for two hours," she told the Daily Mail on Thursday, November 6.
"I had to lock myself in a room to be safe, praying he would not come into the room at night, as he was really angry. I did not say a word, I was so scared for my life," Zhou fearfully explained.
Alarming Allegations
"Over the past months, I have lived with fear for my safety and deep distress over the treatment I have endured. No woman, filmmaker, or creative should have to work under such emotional and psychological pressure while trying to protect her name and the integrity of her work, Zhou shared in an Instagram post showing the word "Cancel" in big block lettering.
"Mr. Renner first contacted me directly in June, sending personal and intimate photographs of himself, behavior that, according to public reports, he has exhibited before," the documentarian continued.
"He convinced me of his sincerity, saying he had been single for a long time and open to a long-term relationship. I believed in him, in the power of love, and in the possibility of redemption," Zhou added.