EXCLUSIVE: David Harbour 'Seethed With Anger' as Millie Bobby Brown Showed 'Genuine' Happiness During Red Carpet Reunion, Body Language Expert Says... After 'Bullying' Claims Leaked
Nov. 7 2025, Updated 7:20 p.m. ET
Stranger Things co-stars Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour came face-to-face at the show's Season 5 red carpet premiere after her bullying claims, and a top body language expert unpacks their interaction exclusively for RadarOnline.com.
Brown, 21, and Harbour, 50, awkwardly posed together at the Hollywood premiere on Thursday, November 6.
Traci Brown, who is also a behavior analyst, looked at photos of the pair side by side as well as on their own, in addition to video of their appearance together, to make her conclusions.
'That's Anger'
"He's generally not okay with showing happiness," Traci, who is not related to Millie, claimed about Harbour.
Noting about the red carpet, she claimed: "He never really smiles. We never see the corners of his lips upturn. But a real smile is not just with your lips, it's mostly in your eyes. There's only one picture where his eyes are smiling.
"The forehead is the billboard, and the eyebrows are the writing. His are most frequently just a bit turned down above the bridge of his nose. That's anger. Likely his most comfortable way to be."
The actor is currently in the middle of a bitter split from his estranged wife, Lily Allen, amid allegations he had a three-year affair behind her back.
'Genuine' Smile
Traci observed Millie's smiling reaction while standing next to Harbour on the red carpet and claimed: "She may see this as love."
The two have starred opposite each other for all five seasons of Netflix's Stranger Things. Harbour 's character, Jim Hopper, has played a father figure to Millie's character Eleven from the very beginning.
Traci observed Millie posing on her own, with a different, more sultry expression, noting: "She certainly has a different look without him."
The movement expert shared how Millie had a "Cheshire cat grin with her mouth closed and almost smiling, so I bet that photo precedes what we see with her big smile," adding about her happiness with Habour, "It looks genuine."
Bullying Allegations
Millie's claims against Harbour were revealed shortly before the promotional lead-up to Stranger Things Season 5.
"Mille Bobby Brown filed a harassment and bullying claim before they started shooting the last season. There were pages and pages of accusations. The investigation went on for months," a source claimed.
Netflix declined to comment on the allegations.
"It will be a theatrical event," a Netflix source said about the series coming to a close on the big screen. "Nothing is going to overshadow this, not even the leading man's private life."
Happy Family
While Habour's personal life is a mess amid his split and cheating allegations, Millie is on top of the world.
The Enola Holmes actress married Jake Bongiovi, the son of rocker Jon Bon Jovi, in May 2024. The duo revealed in August that they secretly became parents.
"This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy," the couple said.