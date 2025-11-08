EXCLUSIVE: David Harbour 'Seethed With Anger' as Millie Bobby Brown Showed 'Genuine' Happiness During Red Carpet Reunion, Body Language Expert Says... After 'Bullying' Claims Leaked

Stranger Things co-stars Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour came face-to-face at the show's Season 5 red carpet premiere after her bullying claims, and a top body language expert unpacks their interaction exclusively for RadarOnline.com.

Brown, 21, and Harbour, 50, awkwardly posed together at the Hollywood premiere on Thursday, November 6.

Traci Brown, who is also a behavior analyst, looked at photos of the pair side by side as well as on their own, in addition to video of their appearance together, to make her conclusions.