Inside 'Stranger Things' Stars David Harbour and Millie Bobby Brown 'Awkward' Red Carpet Reunion Amid 'Bullying Accusations'
Nov. 7 2025, Published 7:35 a.m. ET
David Harbour and Millie Bobby Brown put on a united front as they reunited on the red carpet for the Stranger Things 5 world premiere.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the feuding co-stars gave little indication of any tension between them as they hugged and posed up together amid allegations made by Brown her on-screen father "bullied" and "harassed" her on set.
Bizarre Reunion
Plus, Netflix posted a video of the two arriving together at the premieres, held at the Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, which showed them coming together for a hug in front of cheering fans outside the theater.
Indeed, their overly-affectionate display left fans baffled, with some believing the pair were desperate to "quash" and talk of "beef" between them.
Brown’s bullying and harassment claim against Harbour, 50, was revealed last week and the file allegedly includes "pages and pages of accusations", which occured before filming began on the sci-fi series' final season.
So far, the outcome of the investigation is unknown, though it did not prevent the two actors from making their public reunion at the season premiere.
Overly-Affectionate Behavior
Body language expert Judi James claims Brown, 21, was making an extra effort to look comfortable being in Harbour's company.
She explained: "Millie and David are shown in two key moments here: apparently meeting up while he is signing autographs for the fans and then during their set poses on the carpet.
"Both times there seems to be a mutual intent to show a playful style of cheery friendliness."
Referring to the video shared by Netflix of the pair, James noticed that it was Brown who appeared to make the first move in her interaction with Harbour.
"Millie seems to make the move to greet David in front of the fans in one clip and she approaches him with a mimed joke, holding her pen up in the air and appearing to pretend to sign an autograph close to his face while he responds by leaning back and roaring with delighted laughter," she said.
Happy To See Brown
"Millie wriggles her body at her own joke, and the pair combine eye contact, sharing what looks like some overkill chuckling," James continued.
At the moment in the clip when Harbour leans in to hug Brown, James said that Brown's body language signaled that she was "happy" in the moment.
"David immediately leans in to hug Millie, as though delighted to see her, and their faces are held close while Millie places a hand onto his shoulder. Her eyes are closed in her smile here as though signaling she is happy enough with the moment," James shared.
As for their red carpet moments, James said that the pair's body language lacked the typical telltale signs, such as torso gapping, rictus smiles or dour expressions, that "can imply a lack of desire to register friendship" between Brown and Harbour.
"Their torso proximity seems close and his hand around Millie's waist looks like a polite 'gentleman's hand' gesture with the fingers held away rather than holding or squeezing," James explained, adding that Brown's "free hand on her leg shows no obvious signs of tension here."