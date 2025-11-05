Millie Bobby Brown's Resurfaced Interview Hints at Tension With 'Stranger Things' Co-star David Harbour... After Explosive Harassment Claims Were Leaked

Millie Bobby Brown's resurfaced interview hinted at brewing tension with her Stranger Things co-star David Harbour long before the young actress' shocking claims were leaked, RadarOnline.com can report.

As rumors swirl the young actress, 21, accused the 51-year-old actor of harassment and bullying on the set of their hit Netflix show, fans are diving back into her March 2024 MTV sit-down and digging up clues.