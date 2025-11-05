Millie Bobby Brown's Resurfaced Interview Hints at Tension With 'Stranger Things' Co-star David Harbour... After Explosive Harassment Claims Were Leaked
Nov. 4 2025, Published 8:56 p.m. ET
Millie Bobby Brown's resurfaced interview hinted at brewing tension with her Stranger Things co-star David Harbour long before the young actress' shocking claims were leaked, RadarOnline.com can report.
As rumors swirl the young actress, 21, accused the 51-year-old actor of harassment and bullying on the set of their hit Netflix show, fans are diving back into her March 2024 MTV sit-down and digging up clues.
Rumors of On-Set Tension Resurface
During the chat, Brown discussed her upcoming wedding to Jake Bongiovi, set to take place just two months later.
The playful journalist floated the idea of a "Stranger Things-themed ceremony," suggesting she stroll down the aisle to the show's iconic soundtrack.
The actress jumped in on the fun, brainstorming a shaved head and a striking black-and-red color scheme – until the reporter dropped the bombshell: "Harbour is officiating."
The Moment Things Turned Awkward
Brown's attitude suddenly shifted dramatically before she uttered a hesitant: "Yes."
But then, Brown backtracked her reply with an awkward laugh, declaring, "I don't know how I feel (about that). Sure."
She quickly pivoted, suggesting the role should go to fellow co-star Matthew Modine, who plays Martin Brenner on the hit show.
For Brown's May 2024 nuptials, Modine would go on to officiate the wedding.
Allegations and Investigation
According to recent reports, Brown allegedly filing a complaint against Harbour before the filming of the fifth and final season of Stranger Things.
"There were pages and pages of accusations," the Daily Mail reported on Saturday, adding that while Harbour wasn't accused of any sexual misconduct, "the investigation went on for months."
While the exact details of the allegations remain unclear, sources claim Brown filmed the series finale with a personal representative by her side.
Fallout and Fan Speculation
Meanwhile, Harbour has been busy in his own right, recently making headlines after his split from Lily Allen, who took a swipe at him in her explosive West End Girl album, hinting at infidelity.
A friend of the singer claimed: "Lily was very intentional with this album. After keeping her head down for so long, she wanted to tell her version before David stepped into the spotlight.
"It's her way of reclaiming the narrative – and making sure he knows she's not to be underestimated."