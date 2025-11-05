Your tip
Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown's Resurfaced Interview Hints at Tension With 'Stranger Things' Co-star David Harbour... After Explosive Harassment Claims Were Leaked

Photo of Millie Bobby Brown
Source: MEGA

A resurfaced interview showed Millie Bobby Brown hinting at drama with 'Stranger Things' co-star David Harbour.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 4 2025, Published 8:56 p.m. ET

Millie Bobby Brown's resurfaced interview hinted at brewing tension with her Stranger Things co-star David Harbour long before the young actress' shocking claims were leaked, RadarOnline.com can report.

As rumors swirl the young actress, 21, accused the 51-year-old actor of harassment and bullying on the set of their hit Netflix show, fans are diving back into her March 2024 MTV sit-down and digging up clues.

Rumors of On-Set Tension Resurface

Photo of Millie Bobby Brown
Source: MTV/YOUTUBE

Millie Bobby Brown sparks rumors of tension with David Harbour.

During the chat, Brown discussed her upcoming wedding to Jake Bongiovi, set to take place just two months later.

The playful journalist floated the idea of a "Stranger Things-themed ceremony," suggesting she stroll down the aisle to the show's iconic soundtrack.

The actress jumped in on the fun, brainstorming a shaved head and a striking black-and-red color scheme – until the reporter dropped the bombshell: "Harbour is officiating."

Source: MTV/YOUTUBE

A resurfaced MTV interview fuels “Stranger Things' drama.

The Moment Things Turned Awkward

Photo of Millie Bobby Brown
Source: MEGA

Reports claimed she filed a complaint against Harbour before season five.

Brown's attitude suddenly shifted dramatically before she uttered a hesitant: "Yes."

But then, Brown backtracked her reply with an awkward laugh, declaring, "I don't know how I feel (about that). Sure."

She quickly pivoted, suggesting the role should go to fellow co-star Matthew Modine, who plays Martin Brenner on the hit show.

For Brown's May 2024 nuptials, Modine would go on to officiate the wedding.

Allegations and Investigation

Photo of Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour
Source: MEGA

Millie's reaction changed when Harbour’s name is mentioned.

According to recent reports, Brown allegedly filing a complaint against Harbour before the filming of the fifth and final season of Stranger Things.

"There were pages and pages of accusations," the Daily Mail reported on Saturday, adding that while Harbour wasn't accused of any sexual misconduct, "the investigation went on for months."

While the exact details of the allegations remain unclear, sources claim Brown filmed the series finale with a personal representative by her side.

Fallout and Fan Speculation

Photo of David Harbour and Lily Allen
Source: MEGA

Harbour faced more backlash over his split from Lily Allen.

Meanwhile, Harbour has been busy in his own right, recently making headlines after his split from Lily Allen, who took a swipe at him in her explosive West End Girl album, hinting at infidelity.

A friend of the singer claimed: "Lily was very intentional with this album. After keeping her head down for so long, she wanted to tell her version before David stepped into the spotlight.

"It's her way of reclaiming the narrative – and making sure he knows she's not to be underestimated."

