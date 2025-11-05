Dick Cheney’s Death Met With Stone-Cold Reaction From White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt as Donald Trump Stays Mum on the News

At the White House afternoon briefing, Leavitt was asked about the former vice president's death, which was confirmed earlier this morning.

"Last I checked the president still had not commented on of former Vice President Dick Cheney," a reporter inquired. "Is the White House involved in funeral arrangements in any way? Does the president plan to speak at the funeral?"

The reporter kept pressing, asking if Trump had spoken to anyone in Cheney's family and if the White House had an opinion on whether Cheney's body should lie in honor or stay in the Capitol.