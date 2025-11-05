Your tip
Dick Cheney

Dick Cheney’s Death Met With Stone-Cold Reaction From White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt as Donald Trump Stays Mum on the News

Composite photo of Karoline Leavitt, Donald Trump and Dick Cheney
Donald Trump has yet to comment on Dick Cheney's death.

Nov. 4 2025, Published 8:33 p.m. ET

Dick Cheney's death has received a viciously icy reaction from Karoline Leavitt as Donald Trump remains mum on the news, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Karoline Leavitt Was Questioned on Donald Trump's Silence on Dick Cheney's Death

Photo of Karoline Leavitt
Karoline Leavitt was asked if Donald Trump plans to speak at Dick Cheney's funeral.

At the White House afternoon briefing, Leavitt was asked about the former vice president's death, which was confirmed earlier this morning.

"Last I checked the president still had not commented on Dick Cheney's death of former Vice President Dick Cheney," a reporter inquired. "Is the White House involved in funeral arrangements in any way? Does the president plan to speak at the funeral?"

The reporter kept pressing, asking if Trump had spoken to anyone in Cheney's family and if the White House had an opinion on whether Cheney's body should lie in honor or stay in the Capitol.

Donald Trump 'Is Aware' of Dick Cheney's Passing, Karoline Leavitt Confirmed

Photo of Karoline Leavitt and Donald Trump
Karoline Leavitt confirmed flags were lowered to half-staff 'in accordance with statutory law' for Dick Cheney.

Leavitt gave a stone cold retort, sharing she didn't "believe the White House is involved in that planning or at least haven't – hasn't gotten to it yet."

"I know the president is aware of the former vice president’s passing," she confirmed, "and as you saw, flags have been lowered to half-staff in accordance with statutory law."

Trump staying silent on Cheney's death isn't the most shocking, as Cheney's daughter, Liz Cheney, did not side with him over the January 6 storming of the Capitol.

This led to Dick blasting Trump, claiming, "In our nation’s 248-year history, there has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump."

Dick Cheney Slammed Donald Trump

Photo of Dick Cheney
Dick Cheney accused Donald Trump of trying to steal the 2020 election.

Dick savagely accused Trump of trying to "steal" the 2020 election, "using lies and violence to keep himself in power after the voters have rejected him."

"He can never be trusted with power again," Dick added. “As citizens, we each have a duty to put country above partisanship to defend our Constitution."

He then made a shocking reveal that was likely the nail in the coffin for any future warm wishes from Trump, revealing he was going to be voting for Kamala Harris in the 2024 election.

Donald Trump Clapped Back at Dick Cheney

Photo of Dick Cheney
Donald Trump blasted Dick Cheney as an 'irrelevant RINO.'

In true Trump fashion he lambasted Dick over his comments, calling him an "irrelevant RINO."

"I am the Peace President, and only I will stop World War III!" Trump exclaimed. "What Liz Cheney did with the Unselect Committee of Political Losers is unthinkable. She and her Unselects deleted and destroyed all evidence and information – IT’S GONE. Much of it proved that Nancy Pelosi was responsible for J6 – DIDN’T PROVIDE SECURITY. Cheney and the others should be prosecuted for what they did, but Comrade Kamala is even worse!"

Dick passed away on November 4 from "complications from pneumonia and cardiac and vascular disease, RadarOnline.com reported.

In an official statement, his family revealed his wife, Lynne Cheney, and his daughters, Liz and Mary, as well as other family members were by his side when he died.

"Dick Cheney was a great and good man who taught his children and grandchildren to love our country, and to live lives of courage, honor, love, kindness, and fly fishing," they added.

"We are grateful beyond measure for all Dick Cheney did for our country. And we are blessed beyond measure to have loved and been loved by this noble giant of a man."

