EXCLUSIVE: 'Killer Clown’ Drops Dead in Court – Accused Wife Murderer James Paul Anderson Overdoses Moments Before Judge Slapped Him With 35-year Prison Sentence

Wife murderer James Paul Anderson – known as the "Killer Clown" for his previous gig as party jester Mister Jazzz – cheated justice by gobbling drugs and dropping dead just seconds before he was slammed with a 35-year sentence, authorities said.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 39-year-old coward had reportedly asked his defense lawyer for a few moments alone and was seen spitting something into a trash can before his Sept. 26 sentencing at the Criminal Justice Center in Houston.