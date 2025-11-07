Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: 'Killer Clown’ Drops Dead in Court – Accused Wife Murderer James Paul Anderson Overdoses Moments Before Judge Slapped Him With 35-year Prison Sentence

Killer Clown James Paul Anderson died in court after overdosing before receiving a 35-year sentence.
Source: HOUSTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

Nov. 7 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

Wife murderer James Paul Anderson – known as the "Killer Clown" for his previous gig as party jester Mister Jazzz – cheated justice by gobbling drugs and dropping dead just seconds before he was slammed with a 35-year sentence, authorities said.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 39-year-old coward had reportedly asked his defense lawyer for a few moments alone and was seen spitting something into a trash can before his Sept. 26 sentencing at the Criminal Justice Center in Houston.

Killer Clown Dead

'Killer Clown' James Paul Anderson collapsed and died in court moments before receiving a 35-year prison sentence.
Source: MEGA

Just before the judge was to toss him behind bars for 35 years, Anderson began vomiting and collapsed in a dead heap in the courtroom.

A bailiff administered the anti-opioid drug naloxone before EMS arrived, but Anderson never revived and later was pronounced dead in a nearby hospital.

Authorities later found a brown bag containing what was believed to be crystal meth in the trash can.

Constable Alan Rosen confirmed Anderson ingested drugs while awaiting sentencing in his Houston trial.
Source: CONSTABLE ALAN ROSEN/FACEBOOK

"Preliminary info is that a defendant ingested drugs while awaiting sentencing," said Constable Alan Rosen.

Former party-clown Mister Jazzz was working as a Texas special education teacher when he held police at bay and fatally shot his 34-year-old wife, Victoria Anderson, mom of their 3-year-old son, in their Kingwood home in September 2023.

The Horrific Crimes Revealed

Police said Anderson killed wife, Victoria, after she called 911 to report he was threatening to kill her.
Source: @mrjazzzzTX/Youtube

The tragic drama began when Anderson, who had filed for divorce a month earlier, called 911, saying her husband was threatening to kill her.

The operator heard gunfire before police arrived at the home, where Anderson allowed his son to leave before he barricaded himself inside with Victoria's corpse and held them off for five hours before surrendering.

