EXCLUSIVE: Huge Music Icon Sparks 'Death's Door' Fears by Axing Shows After Threat — As He Battles 'Extreme Exhaustion and PTSD'

Morrissey has sparked serious concern among fans after canceling his entire South American tour, with insiders telling RadarOnline.com the former Smiths frontman could be "at death's door" as he battles extreme exhaustion and PTSD from a death threat made against him earlier this year. The 66-year-old singer had been due to play a string of concerts across Buenos Aires, São Paulo, Santiago, Lima, and Bogotá between November 8 and November 22 as part of his Nude tour.

Shows Abruptly Canceled Due to Exhaustion

Source: MEGA Morrissey canceled his entire South American tour.

But venues abruptly announced this week the shows had been called off, citing exhaustion. Bosses at Argentina's Movistar Arena told fans: "We inform the public that, due to extreme exhaustion of the artist, Morrissey's tour of Latin America will not take place, including the show scheduled for November 8th at the Movistar Arena in Buenos Aires." A source close to the tour said: "Morrissey's been working himself into the ground. He's completely exhausted, both physically and mentally. Those around him were really scared – pulling the plug on the shows was probably the only way to stop things from getting worse, as there were worries he was at death's door if he didn't take time out for himself."

Previous Cancellations and Threats

Source: MEGA Venues called off shows citing extreme exhaustion.

The cancellations follow two scrapped performances in Mexico City and Zapopan last week, also blamed on exhaustion. Promoters OCESA confirmed both shows had been pulled just hours before he was due to take the stage. "We are informing the public in Mexico City and Guadalajara that, due to the artist's extreme exhaustion, Morrissey's concerts… have been cancelled," they said in a statement. It's the latest in a series of health and safety crises for the How Soon Is Now? hitmaker. In September, Morrissey abruptly canceled two US dates in Connecticut and Boston after a "credible threat" was made against his life. A statement shared on his official Facebook account read: "In recent days, there has been a credible threat on Morrissey's life. Out of an abundance of caution for the safety of both the artist and audience, tonight's engagement at Foxwoods has been cancelled."

Ongoing Strain and Mental Toll

Source: MEGA Morrissey scrapped US shows after a credible death threat.

Police later confirmed a 26-year-old man from Ottawa had been arrested and charged with making threats toward the singer on social media. The man has since been released on bail under strict conditions, but sources say the ordeal deeply affected Morrissey. "He's been on edge ever since the threat," said a friend of the musician. "It really rattled him. Even during the Ottawa show that followed, you could tell his confidence had been shaken – he just didn't seem like himself." In October, he was also forced to scrap shows in Turkey after backlash over his support for Israel, while over the summer he canceled a Stockholm concert, claiming he had "zero music industry support." Writing on his official site Morrissey Central, he said: "We pray to God that someone, somewhere can help us reach Sweden, Norway, Finland, Iceland, Denmark… where we have thousands upon thousands of friends, yet absolutely zero music industry support."

Exhaustion, Hospitalization and Breaking Point

Source: MEGA Morrissey blamed lack of music industry support for his Stockholm cancellation.