EXCLUSIVE: Russell Crowe 'Was Basically Dying' Before He Made Huge Lifestyle Changes to Shift His Killer Blubber and Kick Booze Binges
Nov. 7 2025, Published 6:45 p.m. ET
Russell Crowe's pals feared he was "at death's door" before making the major lifestyle changes that saw him drop 57 pounds, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Gladiator star, 61, opened up about his dramatic weight loss during a recent appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, telling host Joe Rogan he had shed exactly 57 pounds over the past year.
Health Scare Sparks Transformation
Crowe admitted his health had spiraled out of control while filming his latest project, Nuremberg, when his weight hit over 250 pounds, and said it took a serious wake-up call to turn things around.
The Oscar-winning actor also revealed he'd been working with health services platform Way2Well to tackle inflammation and chronic pain from decades of physically demanding roles.
"I'm not really across the science, but the real benefit I'm getting from these into my shoulders, my knees and also IVs, is that it's calmed down my body's inflammation," he said.
A close friend of the actor told us: "Russell knew he was in trouble – his weight was putting him at serious risk. He was exhausted, constantly in pain, and struggling to move the way he used to. That's when he realized something had to change before it was too late. He was downplaying the seriousness of his issues a lot on the Rogan podcast as he was basically dying due to his lifestyle and weight."
Cutting Back on Booze and Bad Habits
Crowe also spoke candidly about cutting down his alcohol intake, admitting moderation has become a key part of his new lifestyle. When Rogan asked which was more addictive, alcohol or gambling, Crowe replied society tends to make light of both vices.
"We normalize both drinking and wagering," he said. "But we never look at the damage they cause."
He added with a laugh: "I'm a big proponent for having a drink – it's my cultural heritage and as a working class man, it's my goddamn right, Joe. But as you get older, there are certain things you start to learn about your capacities."
The actor said one night a week of "fun" was now "plenty," explaining: "If I decide to have a glass of wine with dinner, it's going to be a really nice wine. I try not to have casual drinks, now. As in, having a drink for the sake of it."
On-Set Concerns and Visible Change
A source close to the production of Nuremberg said: "When Russell arrived on set last year, there was real concern about his health. He looked exhausted and was struggling to keep up physically. The difference now is incredible – he's leaner, more focused, and has completely regained his spark."
Crowe's personal life has also attracted attention in recent months, particularly his relationship with 33-year-old girlfriend Britney Theriot.
The couple, who has been together for five years, appeared affectionate on the red carpet at the Toronto International Film Festival in September, where Crowe premiered Nuremberg.
Happy Life, No Wedding Plans
He recently addressed ongoing speculation about their relationship during an interview on 60 Minutes, telling Karl Stefanovic he had no plans to remarry following his divorce from singer Danielle Spencer.
"All these reports coming out that Britney and I are engaged and I'm going to get married again? No," he said. "My life is joyous and happy, why ruin that with a wedding?"
Crowe also described his relationship with Theriot as "wonderful."
He said: "We respect each other and wake up with a smile, and we are very happy."
His film, Nuremberg, based on Jack El-Hai's nonfiction book The Nazi and the Psychiatrist, sees him portray Nazi leader Hermann Göring.
Industry insiders say his performance has already sparked Oscar buzz – a comeback mirroring the actor's health overhaul.