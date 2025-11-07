EXCLUSIVE: Russell Crowe 'Was Basically Dying' Before He Made Huge Lifestyle Changes to Shift His Killer Blubber and Kick Booze Binges

Crowe admitted his health had spiraled out of control while filming his latest project, Nuremberg, when his weight hit over 250 pounds, and said it took a serious wake-up call to turn things around.

The Oscar-winning actor also revealed he'd been working with health services platform Way2Well to tackle inflammation and chronic pain from decades of physically demanding roles.

"I'm not really across the science, but the real benefit I'm getting from these into my shoulders, my knees and also IVs, is that it's calmed down my body's inflammation," he said.

A close friend of the actor told us: "Russell knew he was in trouble – his weight was putting him at serious risk. He was exhausted, constantly in pain, and struggling to move the way he used to. That's when he realized something had to change before it was too late. He was downplaying the seriousness of his issues a lot on the Rogan podcast as he was basically dying due to his lifestyle and weight."