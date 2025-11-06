EXCLUSIVE: Gene Hackman's Massive Art Collection Headed to Auction — Priceless Paintings Expected to Rake In Over $500K Nine Months After Hollywood Icon's Tragic Death

The bodies of Hackman, 95, wife Betsy Arakawa, 65, as well as one of their beloved pup, Zinna, were discovered by maintenance workers at the couple's $4million Santa Fe home, on Wednesday, February 26.

Now, his family is preparing to auction off some of his personal awards and memorabilia, along with artwork he created and collected from some of the biggest names in American art history.

Anna Hicks, Head of US Private & Iconic Collections at Bonhams, told Radar there will be three separate offerings throughout November.

"The live auction is a series of fine art works by other well-known artists at a kind of high price point, that were in Mr. Hackman’s collection," Hicks said, adding that there will then be two online sales featuring Hackman's "own paintings and some of their household items."