Ben Affleck Sparks New Romance Rumors After Being Snapped Picking Up ‘Glamorous Brunette' in His Car Amid Talk He May Reconcile With Ex Jennifer Lopez
Nov. 6 2025, Published 4:02 p.m. ET
Ben Affleck has sparked fresh romance rumors after being snapped picking up a glamorous brunette in his car.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Hollywood actor, 53, was pictured giving the female a ride in his gleaming BMW in Los Angeles.
Enjoying Female Company
And it’s now been confirmed the woman is the star's business partner and BFF Matt Damon's wife Luciana.
The star has not been confirmed to be in a relationship since the implosion of his brief marriage to Jennifer Lopez last year.
But the ex-couple sparked rumors of a reconciliation after a cosy red carpet display at the October premiere of the actress's movie The Kiss of the Spider Woman, which Affleck helped produce.
An insider told us: "It's complicated… they’ve fallen back into it, not that they ever really fell out of it.
"They never cut each other out of their lives.
"They do seem to be together, but in a very on-off complicated way – they spend a lot of time with each other, and with the kids together.
"If you ask their teams, the line is they are very good friends and want to be in each other's lives as a big family with the kids."
Glamorous Brunette Revealed
When the movie project began, the couple was still married and working on the film proved to be a testing time for the pair.
"At the time of working on the set of this new movie, Kiss of the Spider Woman, they were splitting up – but still working together every day, and sleeping together, and fighting – so it’s quite an intense association for them," an insider claimed.
"Then, when filming stopped, obviously Ben was still working on it post-production," they elaborated.
"He’s absolutely gushing about her performance in it, he thinks she was really incredible – and they both said working together on this was an amazing experience.
"This is her crowning glory movie, and they've been spending a lot of time together working on the publicity these past few weeks."
Reconciliation Rumors
Affleck and Lopez were initially together from 2002 to 2004, and were engaged before calling it quits. In 2021, they began dating again and got married in 2022, but ended up divorcing.
As for what went wrong the second time, the source claimed: "When married, I think he hated her lifestyle, the constant paps and need for public attention and sharing very intimate details – she hated how he wanted to be a recluse.
"They are very different people, she’s really fiery and intense, he's not."
Although this insider seemed to believe they're together in some capacity, another source spoke out to another news outlet to insist there is "no romantic reunion" in the cards for Lopez and Affleck.
"Jennifer's doing well. She's focused on things that make her happy – family and work," they claimed. "She always enjoys working with Ben; this hasn't changed. There's no romantic reunion with Ben."
"They're in a really good place," they added. "They continue to support each other. They're both proud of what they accomplished together."