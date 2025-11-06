Jimmy Kimmel Calls Out 'Sad' Signs Trump Has Slipped Up — as He Praises The Don's Enemy Gavin Newsom for Trolling Prez with Hilarious Photos

Jimmy Kimmel has taken another swing at Donald Trump while he praised the president's Democratic nemesis, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, for beating him at his own game, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The late night host called out the "sad" signs that Trump is slipping after Democrats saw massive wins in several state elections, including California, where Proposition 50 passed with flying colors.

Proposition 50 was Newsom's answer to Trump demanding red states redraw district maps to favor Republicans in an effort to pick up seats and maintain majorities in the House and Senate ahead of midterms.