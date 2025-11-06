Jimmy Kimmel Calls Out 'Sad' Signs Trump Has Slipped Up — as He Praises The Don's Enemy Gavin Newsom for Trolling Prez with Hilarious Photos
Nov. 6 2025, Published 3:41 p.m. ET
Jimmy Kimmel has taken another swing at Donald Trump while he praised the president's Democratic nemesis, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, for beating him at his own game, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The late night host called out the "sad" signs that Trump is slipping after Democrats saw massive wins in several state elections, including California, where Proposition 50 passed with flying colors.
Proposition 50 was Newsom's answer to Trump demanding red states redraw district maps to favor Republicans in an effort to pick up seats and maintain majorities in the House and Senate ahead of midterms.
Kimmel Trolls Trump After Dems Win at the Polls
In addition to pushing back on Trump with policies, Newsom has adopted the president's unhinged writing style in social media posts and has been trolling him online.
During his late night show monologue, Kimmel said: "Gavin Newsom has been working hard to beat Trump at his own game."
"He's been posting these funny things like this, showing Trump as a baby," the comedian continued, referencing an AI-generated photo shared by the official "GovPressOffice" account on X depicting Newsom giving a baby with Trump's infamous hair swoop a pacifier.
"It does seem to be getting under the president's skin," Kimmel added as a clip of Trump bashing the Democrat governor played.
Trump said in the clip: "He doesn't have what it takes. Tell you that. Slimy guy. He's a slimy one. Maybe that should be his nickname: Slimy, slimy, Newscum, right?"
Kimmel wasn't impressed with Trump's diss, to say the least – and suggested the outspoken name-caller has lost his touch.
"Oh man," the late night host remarked. "He can't even come up with a decent nickname anymore. It's so sad."
Dementia Accusations Ramp Up
Kimmel isn't the only one to suggest Trump has noticeably diminished in recent months.
While speculation about the president's health and cognitive abilities have swirled for some time now, concerns and dementia accusations ramped up following several recent appearances.
On November 2, Trump's 60 Minutes interview aired – and quickly sparked debates about his health on social media.
Liberal influencer Harry Sisson wrote on X: "He's incoherent, rambling, and looks like he's dripping in sweat. This man is not well!"
Days later CNN host Kaitlan Collins shared a photo on X of new decor outside the Oval Office, which Trump has also transformed with an overload of gold accents.
Collin's photo revealed three pieces of white paper spelling out "The Oval Office" in gold script taped to the outside of the building.
Social media users not only bashed the "tacky" decor additions but claimed the signs suggested Trump needs to be reminded of where his office is.
One X user mocked: "I labeled things for my senile demented grandpa too!"
Another chimed in: "'Signs and labels are important for dementia patients to help them navigate their environment, maintain independence, and stay safe.'"