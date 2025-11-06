Letting Them Hang! 'The View' Co-Host Whoopi Goldberg Confesses She's Going Braless On Live Show — as Joy Behar Gets Called Out For Being Dressed Like 'a Dominatrix'
Nov. 6 2025, Published 3:24 p.m. ET
The ladies on The View set a saucy tone for their latest episode by joking about Joy Behar's bondage babe look and how she might have been going commando, braless, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The cheeky comedian, 83, was called out by Whoopi Goldberg for allegedly playing with her bra, which sparked a sassy discussion among the panelists.
'I Just Dont' Want to Wear a Bra
Before the women launched into Hot Topics on Thursday, November 6, Goldberg, 69, snipped to Behar, "I thought you were moving your bra around. I don't know what's happening," while the redhead was merely rubbing her hands in front of her mischievous black leather blazer.
Behar wasn't amused, shooting a dirty look at Goldberg as Alyssa Farah Griffin jumped in to remark, "She is dressed like a dominatrix, though."
Joy moaned, "Why do I have to wear a brassiere anymore? I don't want to do it anymore. I just don't," about her undergarment.
Goldber's Braless Confession
The Sister Act star decided to spice things up even further with their bra conversation, telling Behar, "Well, just let them go!"
That caused the funny lady to admit about her breasts, "No, you can't have things hanging around like that. Not on TV anyway!"
Goldberg then made the shocking confession about going braless, "Just so you know, I've been hanging for years. You know!"
Without missing a beat, the EGOT winner took a hard turn back into a serious subject, stating, "But, that's neither here nor there," and launched the conversation into day 37 of the government shutdown.
Shaking Things Up
The amusing boob banter was a far cry from the heated discussions the panel has been having this week, with several major elections on Tuesday, November 4, and a debrief episode the following day.
MAGA firebrand Marjorie Taylor Greene even stopped by to make her debut on The View, despite years of her being a punching bag for the left-wing panelists and becoming the first person from her party to appear as a guest in 2025.
While the segments with the Georgia Republican remained surprisingly civil, Sunny Hostin tried to get a rise out of Greene by bringing up her previous QAnon beliefs.
"I'm sitting here just stumped because you are a very different person than I thought you were," Hostin quizzically told Greene, who fired back, "Well, you've only seen me in clips and headlines, and that's not fair."
When continued to be pressed about the topic, the congresswoman huffed, "No, I haven't changed. I was a victim, just like you were, of media lies and stuff you read on social media. You all have attacked me many times on this show."
Fakery for Friends? Oprah Called Out For Including Meghan Markle's 'Struggling' As Ever Brand on Her 2025 Favorite Items List — 'That Endorsement Has to Be Transactional'
Under Investigation
Greene's appearance came after she received rare praise from highly progressive Behar and Goldberg for her demands that Republicans and Democrats work together to end the ongoing government shutdown.
It also helped give The View a brief respite from allegations that it has become a left-wing echo chamber that only books liberal guests while continuously bashing President Donald Trump.
A study in July found that in the first half of 2025, 102 Democrat-friendly guests appeared, while no conservative voices were represented, prompting ABC to launch an investigation into the show's booking practices.