Letting Them Hang! 'The View' Co-Host Whoopi Goldberg Confesses She's Going Braless On Live Show — as Joy Behar Gets Called Out For Being Dressed Like 'a Dominatrix'

The amusing boob banter was a far cry from the heated discussions the panel has been having this week, with several major elections on Tuesday, November 4, and a debrief episode the following day.

MAGA firebrand Marjorie Taylor Greene even stopped by to make her debut on The View, despite years of her being a punching bag for the left-wing panelists and becoming the first person from her party to appear as a guest in 2025.

While the segments with the Georgia Republican remained surprisingly civil, Sunny Hostin tried to get a rise out of Greene by bringing up her previous QAnon beliefs.

"I'm sitting here just stumped because you are a very different person than I thought you were," Hostin quizzically told Greene, who fired back, "Well, you've only seen me in clips and headlines, and that's not fair."

When continued to be pressed about the topic, the congresswoman huffed, "No, I haven't changed. I was a victim, just like you were, of media lies and stuff you read on social media. You all have attacked me many times on this show."