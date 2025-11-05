'The View' Co-host Whoopi Goldberg Calls Out Alyssa Farah Griffin's Absence On Live Show — One Day After GOP's Humiliating Election Night
Nov. 5 2025, Published 4:25 p.m. ET
As the hard-left panelists on The View crowed about Democrat victories across the nation the night prior, the only Republican voice was noticeably absent, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Alyssa Farah Griffin didn't appear on the Wednesday, November 5, episode, where she would have been the only counterpoint to the rest of the ladies cheering on Democrat wins while bashing President Donald Trump.
Moderator Whoopi Goldberg seemed to give a slight shade about the only Republican not being present after the party's significant losses.
'Feel Better'
The women came to a wildly cheering audience, noting how they too were in a much more upbeat mood after left-wing candidates had big wins in the New York City mayoral race, as well as gubernatorial races in New Jersey and Virginia.
California also passed a Democrat-backed proposition redrawing the state's congressional district lines, eliminating five longtime Republican seats.
"Alyssa's not here today," Goldberg told viewers, noting she'd likely be back the following day after missing the post-election debrief episode.
"Honey, feel better soon," the Sister Act star added.
Baby on Board
While Goldberg didn't elaborate on the reason for Griffin's absence, the former Trump White House employee, 36, is pregnant with her first child and may have been feeling under the weather rather than mourning her party's losses.
Alyssa married husband Justin Griffin in November 2021. The duo had been trying to conceive for several years after they wed, but she found out she was suffering from undiagnosed endometriosis, which made it harder to get pregnant.
After undergoing five rounds of in vitro fertilization (IVF), the couple is expecting their first child, a baby boy, in February 2026, with Alyssa making the big announcement on the October 8 episode of the daytime chat fest.
'A Radical Progressive Insane Asylum'
Alyssa joined the show as the lone Republican voice after panelist Meghan McCain quit in 2021, going on to complain about the hostility shown to her by her very liberal coworkers.
However, Alyssa gets along well with her leftie fellow panelists and rarely gets into heated exchanges with them, unlike McCain.
The hard-right former host slammed The View's workplace as "toxic" in her 2022 memoir, Bad Republican, and claimed an on-air comment made by progressive Joy Behar was the straw that broke the camel's back in wanting to depart.
After returning from maternity leave, McCain joked on air to Behar about how much they must have missed her and her differing opinions. The comedian fired back, "I did not — did not miss you. Zero," which left McCain "sobbing" and feeling that she "no longer felt safe working" in that hostile environment.
In 2024, late Senator John McCain's daughter blasted The View's hard left stance in a post on X, saying, "It's a radical progressive insane asylum, and that is why I left years ago."
Meghan has since called out her RINO replacement, claiming about Alyssa in a March post on X, "How anyone thinks you represent any Republican woman in America is beyond me."
'On Loan' to Democrats
Alyssa has taken a far softer approach in her views, which are much more moderate than those of her Republican predecessors, McCain and Elisabeth Hasselbeck.
Before joining The View, the Los Angeles native worked in the office of Trump's first Vice President, Mike Pence, as his press secretary for 2 years, eventually serving as the president's White House Director of Strategic Communications in 2020.
However, in 2024, Alyssa revealed that for the first time in her life, she voted for a Democrat, casting her presidential ballot for Kamala Harris over her former boss.
"Four years ago today, I was in the White House with Donald Trump on election night," she announced.
"I believed he deserved to lose that night, at that point. I thought he hadn’t fought to win the election, but I thought the next four years would be the Republican party rebuilding and becoming something I could believe in and turning the page on Donald Trump, and it didn’t do that. So, this weekend, on Saturday, for the first time in my life, I voted for a Democrat," she told The View's audience to a roar of applause.
At the time, Alyssa noted that she still felt an allegiance to Republicans and her vote was "a loan" to Harris.