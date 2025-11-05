'The View' Co-host Whoopi Goldberg Calls Out Alyssa Farah Griffin's Absence On Live Show — One Day After GOP's Humiliating Election Night

Alyssa joined the show as the lone Republican voice after panelist Meghan McCain quit in 2021, going on to complain about the hostility shown to her by her very liberal coworkers.

However, Alyssa gets along well with her leftie fellow panelists and rarely gets into heated exchanges with them, unlike McCain.

The hard-right former host slammed The View's workplace as "toxic" in her 2022 memoir, Bad Republican, and claimed an on-air comment made by progressive Joy Behar was the straw that broke the camel's back in wanting to depart.

After returning from maternity leave, McCain joked on air to Behar about how much they must have missed her and her differing opinions. The comedian fired back, "I did not — did not miss you. Zero," which left McCain "sobbing" and feeling that she "no longer felt safe working" in that hostile environment.

In 2024, late Senator John McCain's daughter blasted The View's hard left stance in a post on X, saying, "It's a radical progressive insane asylum, and that is why I left years ago."

Meghan has since called out her RINO replacement, claiming about Alyssa in a March post on X, "How anyone thinks you represent any Republican woman in America is beyond me."