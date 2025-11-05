Your tip
Home > Celebrity > Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney's True Feelings Revealed After She Was Caught Hiding in Ex-fiancé's Car in Late-night Rendezvous

Photo of Sydney Sweeney
Source: MEGA

Sydney Sweeney's feelings about her ex following their heated argument have been exposed.

Nov. 5 2025, Published 3:45 p.m. ET

Sydney Sweeney has come clean and shared her feelings over being caught in a heated argument with her ex-fiancé, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Eight months after Sweeney called off her engagement to Jonathan Davino, 42, the pair were caught screaming at each other in his car on Sunday night.

The concerning exchange quickly prompted speculation over the state of the Euphoria star's romance with music exec Scooter Braun, 44.

Sweeney Caught With Ex

Photo of Jonathan Davino and Sydney Sweeney
Source: MEGA

Sweeney was caught in a heated argument with her ex in his car in Santa Monica on Sunday.

Eyewitnesses reportedly claimed Sweeney had been at dinner with friends in Santa Monica when she sneaked away from the table and got into Davino's black car outside.

Photos caught Davino looking embarrassed, sitting in the driver's seat while the actress was seated next to him in the passenger seat.

While chatting in the car, Sweeney reportedly yelled at her ex, "I don't believe you. Please leave, leave me alone."

Photo of Sydney Sweeney
Source: MEGA

Sweeney called off her engagement to Jonathan Davino eight months ago,

The sighting comes mere weeks after Davino insisted he and the movie star were "still friends," though he noted the situation was "complicated."

Davino and Sweeney dated for seven years before calling it quits. A source said Sweeney "hates that the paparazzi caught them together," and claimed she remains in contact with her ex despite the "very hard breakup" because of their business ties.

The ex-couple co-founded Fifty-Fifty Films, the independent production company behind Sweeney's latest flick, Christy.

According to the source, Sweeney is "frustrated with (Davino) because he knows how to push her buttons."

They claimed: "He's hurt and she's hurt that their relationship is over."

Sweeney and Scooter Braun's Romance

Split photo of Scooter Braun, Sydney Sweeney
Source: MEGA

Sources said Scooter Braun and Sweeney are still together despite her heated chat with Davino.

Meanwhile, insiders claimed Braun was unfazed by the incident. Sources claimed Sweeney and Braun "are still very much together" and noted how the 44-year-old was "smitten" with his much younger girlfriend.

As RadarOnline.com reported, dating rumors began swirling about The White Lotus star and music mogul after they both attended Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's star-studded Venice wedding.

Sources claimed the fling started "casual" but soon grew into something "very real" – and now the pair are going "full throttle" with the romance.

Braun's Bad Rep

Photo of Sydney Sweeney
Source: MEGA

Braun is said to be 'smitten' with the 28-year-old.

While Braun and Sweeney appeared to be head-over-heels for each other, insiders claimed the 28-year-old's inner circle was skeptical of the relationship.

A source dished: "Sydney's saying it's nobody's concern, she's having fun, and people have got it wrong because Scooter's a cool, chilled-out guy. But friends say he's a wolf in sheep's clothing and you only have to look at his past to see that."

Braun has largely earned a bad rap due to his war with Taylor Swift, which began in 2018 when he bought out her former label, Big Machine Records, with its treasure trove of the masters of her first six albums without her approval.

Swift branded Braun an "incessant, manipulative" bully – and responded by rerecording her albums, which were dubbed "Taylor's Version."

Prior to be linked to Sweeney, Braun was married to Yael Cohen. Braun and Cohen split in 2021 after seven years of marriage.

