J.D. Vance

Vance's 2028 Chances Up in Flames?: Veep's Supporters Scramble Following Republicans' Nightmare Election... as JD's Downfall Continues Amid Suspected Marriage Troubles

Photo of JD Vance
Source: MEGA

JD Vance isn't doing so hot these days.



Nov. 5 2025, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

The Republican Party had such a bad night on Election Day JD Vance's hope of becoming president in 2028 may have crashed and burned, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Democrats had several big wins on Tuesday, November 4, including Zohran Mamdani becoming New York City's new mayor, despite President Trump backing his rival, the disgraced Andrew Cuomo.

Vance Attempts to Fix Nightmare Election Night

Photo of JD Vance
Source: MEGA

Vance and the Republicans had a night to forget following the party's crushing defeat.

Following their embarrassing defeat, Vance rushed to X to react and said, "I think it's idiotic to overreact to a couple of elections in blue states, but a few thoughts," and added his party has to "do better at turning out voters than we have in the past."

He later added: "... The infighting is stupid. I care about my fellow citizens, particularly young Americans, being able to afford a decent life; I care about immigration and our sovereignty, and I care about establishing peace overseas so our resources can be focused at home. If you care about those things too, let's work together."

However, while the Vice President, 41, attempted to keep some GOP supporters on his side, many were not swayed, with some already laughing off his chances in the 2028 Presidential Election.

One X account, which goes by the name of Cryptic Politics, announced its departure from the Vance camp.

Ron DeSantis is The Better Choice?

Photo of Ron DeSantis
Source: MEGA

DeSantis gained some new fans... with some losing interest in Vance.

"JD Vance is going to have an awfully tough time with his 2028 presidential campaign if the midterms go anything like tonight is going for the GOP," they noted. "I'm with Ron DeSantis."

Users were quick to agree, as one person said, "Same here, DeSantis is my go to, but I will back whoever wins the Republican Party Primary, even if I don’t care for them."

Another predicted: "Me too. But he’s not going to run," as one critic went off, "I think JD Vance is going to have the same problem that (Kamala) Harris did. Trump got beaten by (Joe) Biden because people were tired of him, and I think it’s going to be a similar situation if he doesn’t chill out. People are already exhausted from dealing with his moods."

DeSantis, the governor of Florida, ran for president in 2024 before dropping out and supporting Trump.

Photo of Donald Trump, JD Vance, Usha Vance, Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Vance has had a rough few weeks, as some have now suggested he and his wife, Usha, are having marriage issues.

During the Democrat onslaught, Vance's half-brother, Cory Bowman, also suffered a humiliating loss, getting just 22 percent of the vote in his battle against Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval.

Vance had endorsed Bowman's campaign ahead of the mayoral primary in May, and with hours to go before the polls closed, said his half-brother is a "good guy with a heart for serving his community. Get out there and vote for him!"

As if Election Night wasn't bad enough for Vance, he's also been dealing with rumors that his marriage is crumbling, with a recent appearance alongside Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika, not helping.

While speaking at a Turning Point USA event last month, Vance revealed he wants his Indian wife, Usha, to convert to Christianity, which led to accusations of "Hindu-phobia."

Photo of JD Vance
Source: MEGA

The 41-year-old's recent interaction with Erika Kirk didn't help end the speculation.

Following backlash, Vance raged on X: "She is not a Christian, and has no plans to convert, but like many people in an interfaith marriage, or any interfaith relationship, I hope she may one day see things as I do."

At the same event, Vance and Erika embraced, with the 36-year-old placing her hand in his hair, something that one critic pointed out seemed "incredibly intimate."

Erika made clear that while "no one will ever replace" her late husband, Charlie, she does see "some similarities of my husband in JD, in Vice President JD Vance.

"And that's why I'm so blessed to be able to introduce him tonight, because he understands the fight that we're up against and he can articulate that in a way that transcends – he's an amazing man."

