Vance's 2028 Chances Up in Flames?: Veep's Supporters Scramble Following Republicans' Nightmare Election... as JD's Downfall Continues Amid Suspected Marriage Troubles

Following their embarrassing defeat, Vance rushed to X to react and said, "I think it's idiotic to overreact to a couple of elections in blue states, but a few thoughts," and added his party has to "do better at turning out voters than we have in the past."

He later added: "... The infighting is stupid. I care about my fellow citizens, particularly young Americans, being able to afford a decent life; I care about immigration and our sovereignty, and I care about establishing peace overseas so our resources can be focused at home. If you care about those things too, let's work together."

However, while the Vice President, 41, attempted to keep some GOP supporters on his side, many were not swayed, with some already laughing off his chances in the 2028 Presidential Election.

One X account, which goes by the name of Cryptic Politics, announced its departure from the Vance camp.