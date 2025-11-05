Arizona Dad Who Left Toddler, 2, to Die In Boiling Hot Car Found Dead — On the Day He Was Set To Be Thrown Behind Bars For Decades

Scholtes was supposed to appear for a hearing in Pima County Superior Court on Nov. 5 to be taken into custody, as part of his plea agreement, but he never showed up.

Deputy County Attorney Kim Hunley told the Tuscon NBC affiliate what happened was "unexpected" and promised more information to come.

Late last month, the 38-year-old pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder and one count of intentional or knowing child abuse under circumstances likely to cause death or serious physical injury, after the 2024 death of his daughter, who spent more than three hours trapped in his car outside.

Scholtes, who initially pleaded not guilty, was allowed to stay out of custody until Wednesday, before his formal sentencing, which had been scheduled for November 21.