EXCLUSIVE: Real Housewives 'Ploy' to Make Tamra Judge 'Look Bad' Uncovered... as Finale Phone Call to Expose Reality Star Was 'a Set Up'

As the season was coming to a close at the finale dinner, things took a dark turn when homophobic and transphobic Instagram posts Gretchen Rossi had allegedly liked were exposed.

While a lot of the cast quickly turned on Rossi, she insisted she supports the LGBTQ+ community and alleged the posts must be fake.

Judge, who has been her long-standing arch-nemesis, voiced she was worried about what retaliation she might get for showing the posts.

As the episode wrapped, Gina Kirschenheiter, Shannon Beador, and Jennifer Pedranti met post-production to take a call from a mysterious source claiming Judge had been leaking season details to bloggers and fan accounts throughout filming.

They were able to name a few examples of filming, which had taken place in public settings, as proof of their allegations.