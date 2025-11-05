EXCLUSIVE: Real Housewives 'Ploy' to Make Tamra Judge 'Look Bad' Uncovered... as Finale Phone Call to Expose Reality Star Was 'a Set Up'
Nov. 5 2025, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
Tamra Judge was blasted with bombshell allegations by a mysterious caller at the end of the Season 19 finale of The Real Housewives of Orange County, a moment that has left fans buzzing with conspiracy theories.
In the wake of the episode airing, an insider fired off an accusation to RadarOnline.com the entire situation was a "set up" to make Judge look bad.
As the season was coming to a close at the finale dinner, things took a dark turn when homophobic and transphobic Instagram posts Gretchen Rossi had allegedly liked were exposed.
While a lot of the cast quickly turned on Rossi, she insisted she supports the LGBTQ+ community and alleged the posts must be fake.
Judge, who has been her long-standing arch-nemesis, voiced she was worried about what retaliation she might get for showing the posts.
As the episode wrapped, Gina Kirschenheiter, Shannon Beador, and Jennifer Pedranti met post-production to take a call from a mysterious source claiming Judge had been leaking season details to bloggers and fan accounts throughout filming.
They were able to name a few examples of filming, which had taken place in public settings, as proof of their allegations.
The Phone Call at the End of 'RHOC' Was 'Super Suspect'
While the women were shaken by what the caller said, a source insisted this was only done to paint Judge in a negative light.
"The entire phone call at the end of the episode of RHOC was a complete setup to try to make Tamra look bad to wrap the season and throw blame back in her direction," the insider claimed. "The timing is super suspect that she says she’s worried about retaliation and suddenly, a few weeks later, a caller with a 'ghost face' like voice changer calls and says she was talking to bloggers and outing storylines."
As for the examples the caller cited, the insider detailed they were "filmed outdoors" where any onlooker could have spotted a piece of the action and reported on it.
The Allegations on the Call About Judge 'Weren't Even Bad'
According to the source, Judge being "outed" didn't make sense as the TV star wasn't under the microscope this season compared to some of her other castmates.
"Just as Gretchen and Katie [Ginella] are in the throes of scandals the entire season, both of whom have drama with Tamra at one point or another during the season, suddenly, as the season is FINISHED, there’s a FILMED phone call to try and out Tamra and make her look bad," they cited as evidence.
As far as what was divulged on the call, the insider pointed out the allegations "weren't even bad."
"It's not like the caller said, 'Oh Tamra's been saying hateful things,'" they elaborated. "This was just a ploy to try to make her look bad."
Aside from the tea spilled on the call not being particularly scandalous, the insider further refuted what the caller said, noting, "none of the RHOC storylines appeared online before the season for the most part."
"So if she was 'outing' these things to bloggers, where were they?" they inquired. "It just doesn’t add up and, as fans will see at the reunion, the plot to make her look bad falls, sadly for those who dislike her, flat."
The first part of The Real Housewives of Orange County reunion airs November 6 at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo.