Mexican President Groped by Sick Admirer During Meet and Greet in Disturbing Video

Sheinbaum has already revealed she will be pressing charges against the man.

The President of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum, has been left rattled after a reportedly intoxicated man appeared to lean in for a kiss and put his hands on her waist... but the politician handled the situation, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In the viral clip, the man gets handsy with the president, and Sheinbaum is seen pushing his hands away. As the 63-year-old turned to the individual, she could be heard saying, "Don't worry."

However, all was not well, as Sheinbaum revealed it was not the first time she had to deal with harassment; as she declared, "No man has the right to violate that space."

Sheinbaum added: "I decided to press charges because this is something that I experienced as a woman, but that we as women experience in our country. I have experienced it before, when I wasn’t president, when I was a student."

The scary incident also raised questions about Sheinbaum's security, as well as the type of issues women deal with in Mexico.