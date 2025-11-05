Your tip
Mexican President Groped by Sick Admirer During Meet and Greet in Disturbing Video

Photo of Claudia Sheinbaum
Source: MEGA; @ZuritaCarpio/X

Claudia Sheinbaum was left sick over the scary incident.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 5 2025, Published 2:25 p.m. ET

The President of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum, has been left rattled after a reportedly intoxicated man appeared to lean in for a kiss and put his hands on her waist... but the politician handled the situation, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sheinbaum has already revealed she will be pressing charges against the man.

Claudia Sheinbaum Goes Off Following Incident

Photo of Claudia Sheinbaum
Source: MEGA

Mexican president Claudia Sheinbaum confronted a man who got handsy with her.

In the viral clip, the man gets handsy with the president, and Sheinbaum is seen pushing his hands away. As the 63-year-old turned to the individual, she could be heard saying, "Don't worry."

However, all was not well, as Sheinbaum revealed it was not the first time she had to deal with harassment; as she declared, "No man has the right to violate that space."

Sheinbaum added: "I decided to press charges because this is something that I experienced as a woman, but that we as women experience in our country. I have experienced it before, when I wasn’t president, when I was a student."

The scary incident also raised questions about Sheinbaum's security, as well as the type of issues women deal with in Mexico.

Details: Mayor Shot Dead

Critics on social media went off as well, as one person raged, "I think it's her duty to pursue justice; this type of behavior cannot be minimized."

Another added: "What courage to live in these situations of harassment and violence," and one asked, "And where are the security guards?

"Hopefully that guy gets a punishment for harassment," a user added.

The incident occurred after Carlos Manzo, the divisive mayor of Uruapan in Mexico's Michoacan province, was killed in public over the weekend during "Day of the Dead" celebrations in his hometown.

Photo of Claudia Sheinbaum
Source: MEGA

Sheinbaum revealed she is pressing charges.

Sheinbaum expressed her shock following the murder, as she reacted on X: "I condemn in the strongest possible terms the vile assassination of the mayor of Uruapan, Carlos Manzo. I express my deepest condolences to his family and loved ones, as well as to the people of Uruapan, for this irreparable loss."

The assassination was also felt in Washington, D.C., with Christopher Landau, the former ambassador to Mexico, said: "On this All Souls' Day, my thoughts are with the family and friends of Carlos Manzo, mayor of Uruapan, Michoacán, Mexico, who was assassinated at a public Day of the Dead celebration last night.

Landau, now the US Deputy Secretary of State, continued: "The US stands ready to deepen security cooperation with Mexico to wipe out organized crime on both sides of the border.

Claudia Sheinbaum
Source: MEGA

'I have experienced it before, when I wasn’t president, when I was a student,' the 63-year-old revealed.

"Here's Carlos holding his young son at the celebration just moments before the attack. May his soul rest in peace and may his memory inspire prompt and effective action."

Manzo was an outspoken anti-crime mayor.

The suspected shooter, who was killed at the scene, has not been identified. However, he is believed to be between the ages of 17 and 19, Michoacan’s attorney general said.

The official added that authorities believe the killing was planned by an organized crime group.

