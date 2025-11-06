Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle's Shock Acting Role 'Is Biggest Signal Yet It's Over Between Her and Harry' — 'She's Desperate to Escape to Hollywood'

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle's acting return has fueled talk she's ready to leave her husband, Prince Harry, behind.

Nov. 6 2025, Published 3:14 p.m. ET

Meghan Markle's surprise return to acting after nearly a decade away is being seen by insiders as the clearest sign yet that her marriage to Prince Harry may be at breaking point – and that she is "determined to reclaim Hollywood on her own terms."

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 44-year-old Duchess of Sussex has been spotted filming Close Personal Friends in Pasadena, California, alongside Lily Collins, Brie Larson and Jack Quaid.

Meghan's Hollywood Comeback

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle returns to acting after nearly a decade away.

Written by This Is Us creator Isaac Aptaker and directed by Jason Orley, the film marks Markle's first major on-screen appearance since she left her role as Rachel Zane in Suits to marry Harry in 2018.

Sources on set have described her as "relaxed and glowing," but royal observers believe the move signals a deeper shift away from her royal identity – and possibly from her husband.

A Hollywood source said: "Meghan's comeback isn't just about acting – it's about freedom. She's been itching to return to the industry, and this project feels like her stepping out from Harry's shadow. People close to her say she's desperate to feel like herself again."

Growing Distance From Harry

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Markle will play herself in a self-aware cameo.

Another insider added: "The dynamic between them has changed. Harry's supportive in public, but privately, he's struggling with how separate their worlds have become. Meghan's re-entry into Hollywood feels like a statement – that she's moving on, with or without him."

On set, witnesses described a buoyant atmosphere. A production crew member said: "She has a small part in the movie, but you'd never know it from the way people respond to her as she's being treated like the lead actress. Meghan came in with this calm confidence. She introduced herself to everyone, no entourage, no fuss. She seemed genuinely happy."

Playing Herself to Reclaim Her Image

Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: @meghan/INSTAGRAM

Insiders claim her acting return sparks tension with Prince Harry.

Markle's role in Close Personal Friends will involve playing herself, in what sources call a "self-aware" cameo.

Industry insiders suggest the casting was strategic – a chance for Markle to rebrand herself as both an actress and a public figure after years of criticism following her and Harry's departure from royal life.

She and Harry stepped down as senior working royals in 2020, relocating to California to pursue independent ventures in media, philanthropy and business.

But while their joint projects – including their Netflix deal and Archewell foundation – once symbolized unity, friends now say Markle's ambitions are diverging sharply from Harry's.

Meghan's Solo Ambitions

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Sources said Meghan aims to reclaim Hollywood on her own terms.

A source close to the couple said: "Harry's energy is going into his charity and Invictus projects, but Meghan's got her sights firmly set on Hollywood again. She's been meeting with producers, fashion insiders, and streaming executives. This film isn't a side project – it's her big comeback."

Markle's return comes after years of speculation about her post-royal career.

In a 2015 blog post, she reflected on the moment she landed her breakthrough role on Suits, saying: "I remember that day like it was yesterday. My cheeks still hurt from how hard I smiled."

But her relationship with Harry – and later, the restrictions of royal life – forced her to walk away from the screen. Biographer Tom Bower wrote in his 2022 book Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between The Windsors that by 2017, Suits creator Aaron Korsh had planned to write her out.

"No film producer was offering her major roles," Bower noted. "Her acting career was stymied. Her income after 2017 would plummet."

Now, with Close Personal Friends, friends say Markle is reclaiming her old identity.

One Hollywood executive said: "This isn't just about work. It's Meghan saying, 'I'm back, and this time, I don't need saving.'"

