Fakery for Friends? Oprah Called Out For Including Meghan Markle's 'Struggling' As Ever Brand on Her 2025 Favorite Items List — 'That Endorsement Has to Be Transactional' 

In Winfrey's Instagram announcement post, comments about her gift guide appeared to have been heavily edited to include only glowing thoughts about the items.

However, people took to X to call out the connection between the women as being a business arrangement to save Markle's flailing As Ever brand.

"Oprah’s favorite things list is nothing more than paid promotion at this point, and Oprah herself isn’t exactly loved these days. Putting Meghan’s overpriced jam on it doesn’t make it luxury, it makes it desperate," one user huffed.

"Now, Markle is having her 'friends' shill for her. If this runny fruit spread is Oprah's favorite things, she has issues," a second person wrote.

"Looks like nobody wants to buy Meg's spread anymore, and she needs to get rid of all stock," a third joked about Markle's item appearing on the list.

A fourth person scoffed, "Everyone on the planet knows that these aren’t really Oprah’s anything. It's all PR and networking to get on the list. Your products don’t have to be good; you just have to know the right people — another thing she bought her way into, while referring to Markle.