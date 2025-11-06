EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: The Littlest Victims of a Family Tragedy — Officials Release Gut-Wrenching Statement to Siblings of Arizona Toddler Who Was Left to Die in a Hot Car Before Dad Committed Suicide
Nov. 6 2025, Published 2:26 p.m. ET
A visibly emotional county attorney in Arizona shared a personal message to the surviving children of a local dad who left his toddler daughter in a hot car as he went inside to play video games and watch porn, RadarOnline.com can report.
Christopher Scholtes took his own life on Tuesday, the night before he was set to report to prison after pleading guilty to Parker's death.
Scholtes Committed Suicide
Scholtes was scheduled to be taken into custody on Wednesday, November 5, ahead of his formal sentencing at the end of the month, but Pima County Attorney Laura Conover said he never made it.
"Instead of coming in to take account for what has occurred here, we have been informed and we have confirmed that the father took his own life last night."
As the investigation into the suicide continues, Conover took a special moment to address Parker's nine-and-five-year-old siblings.
"I want to end by speaking directly for a moment to our little girl's older sisters, whom I have not had the chance to meet," Conover said as she fought back tears. "May you be surrounded by love. May you receive all of the support you deserve and need and then some. May you know and believe that you can survive and thrive."
Conover also tried to assure the sisters that they would be able to heal.
"I have proof there are prosecutors and victim advocates and all kinds of people who work in this building who have been working on cases like this for nearly decades, and they've watched people like you survive and thrive, and are now living here in our community as successful and happy adults."
The Father Had Agreed to a Plea Deal
As part of a last-minute deal, Scholtes pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder and one count of intentional or knowing child abuse under circumstances likely to cause death or serious physical injury, after the 2024 death of his daughter, who spent more than three hours trapped in his car outside.
The 38-year-old, who initially pleaded not guilty, was allowed to stay out of custody until Wednesday, before his formal sentencing, which had been scheduled for November 21.
As RadarOnline.com has reported, the father of three left his youngest child, Parker, in the car after running some errands and returning home.
Scholtes Forgot His Daughter in the Car
Prosecutors said Scholtes cracked open a few beers he shoplifted earlier in the day, played some video games and searched for porn on his PlayStation – all while the toddler was still in the car.
Scholtes said he left the car running and the air conditioning on, but after an extended period of time, the vehicle shut off – something he apparently knew would happen.
EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Killer Dad Who Left Toddler to Die In Hot Car as He 'Watched Porn' Commits Suicide — Just Hours Before Beginning Prison Sentence For Horrific Crime
Temperatures in the Ca Reached 109 Degrees
Medical examiners said temperatures in the 2003 Acura climbed as high as 109 degrees over the three hours Parker was trapped inside.
Parker's mother, an anesthesiologist, discovered her daughter in critical condition in the car with the AC off when she came home around 4 p.m.
The toddler was rushed to the same hospital where her mother works, and was declared dead an hour later.