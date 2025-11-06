EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: The Littlest Victims of a Family Tragedy — Officials Release Gut-Wrenching Statement to Siblings of Arizona Toddler Who Was Left to Die in a Hot Car Before Dad Committed Suicide

Christopher Scholtes took his own life on Tuesday, the night before he was set to report to prison after pleading guilty to Parker's death.

"Instead of coming in to take account for what has occurred here, we have been informed and we have confirmed that the father took his own life last night."

Scholtes was scheduled to be taken into custody on Wednesday, November 5, ahead of his formal sentencing at the end of the month, but Pima County Attorney Laura Conover said he never made it.

"I want to end by speaking directly for a moment to our little girl's older sisters, whom I have not had the chance to meet," Conover said as she fought back tears. "May you be surrounded by love. May you receive all of the support you deserve and need and then some. May you know and believe that you can survive and thrive."

Conover also tried to assure the sisters that they would be able to heal.

"I have proof there are prosecutors and victim advocates and all kinds of people who work in this building who have been working on cases like this for nearly decades, and they've watched people like you survive and thrive, and are now living here in our community as successful and happy adults."