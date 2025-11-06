Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusive Details > court
Exclusive Details

EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: The Littlest Victims of a Family Tragedy — Officials Release Gut-Wrenching Statement to Siblings of Arizona Toddler Who Was Left to Die in a Hot Car Before Dad Committed Suicide

split photo of Christopher Scholtes, daughter and Pima County Attorney Laura Conover
Source: instagram/youtube

Arizona officials shared a message to the family of a dad who left his daughter to die in a hot car.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 6 2025, Published 2:26 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

A visibly emotional county attorney in Arizona shared a personal message to the surviving children of a local dad who left his toddler daughter in a hot car as he went inside to play video games and watch porn, RadarOnline.com can report.

Christopher Scholtes took his own life on Tuesday, the night before he was set to report to prison after pleading guilty to Parker's death.

Article continues below advertisement

Scholtes Committed Suicide

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
photo of Christopher Scholtes and family
Source: instagram

Christopher Scholtes was a father of three.

Scholtes was scheduled to be taken into custody on Wednesday, November 5, ahead of his formal sentencing at the end of the month, but Pima County Attorney Laura Conover said he never made it.

"Instead of coming in to take account for what has occurred here, we have been informed and we have confirmed that the father took his own life last night."

As the investigation into the suicide continues, Conover took a special moment to address Parker's nine-and-five-year-old siblings.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: youtube.com/@pimacountyattorneysoffice1254

"I want to end by speaking directly for a moment to our little girl's older sisters, whom I have not had the chance to meet," Conover said as she fought back tears. "May you be surrounded by love. May you receive all of the support you deserve and need and then some. May you know and believe that you can survive and thrive."

Conover also tried to assure the sisters that they would be able to heal.

"I have proof there are prosecutors and victim advocates and all kinds of people who work in this building who have been working on cases like this for nearly decades, and they've watched people like you survive and thrive, and are now living here in our community as successful and happy adults."

Article continues below advertisement

The Father Had Agreed to a Plea Deal

photo of christopher scholtes
Source: instagram

He took his life just before he was set to report to prison for her murder.

As part of a last-minute deal, Scholtes pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder and one count of intentional or knowing child abuse under circumstances likely to cause death or serious physical injury, after the 2024 death of his daughter, who spent more than three hours trapped in his car outside.

The 38-year-old, who initially pleaded not guilty, was allowed to stay out of custody until Wednesday, before his formal sentencing, which had been scheduled for November 21.

As RadarOnline.com has reported, the father of three left his youngest child, Parker, in the car after running some errands and returning home.

Article continues below advertisement

Scholtes Forgot His Daughter in the Car

bodycam footage
Source: INSIDE EDITION

Bodycam footage showed the response after police were called to the house.

Prosecutors said Scholtes cracked open a few beers he shoplifted earlier in the day, played some video games and searched for porn on his PlayStation – all while the toddler was still in the car.

Scholtes said he left the car running and the air conditioning on, but after an extended period of time, the vehicle shut off – something he apparently knew would happen.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Exclusive Details
Christopher Scholtes and Parker

EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Killer Dad Who Left Toddler to Die In Hot Car as He 'Watched Porn' Commits Suicide — Just Hours Before Beginning Prison Sentence For Horrific Crime

Photo of Donald Trump

Trump's 'Fascination' With 'Blowing Up Bombs' Left Staffers Terrified, Former Official Claims... as the Prez Orders Nuclear Weapons Be Tested

Temperatures in the Ca Reached 109 Degrees

photo of Christopher Scholtes and family
Source: instagram

The message was aimed at Scholtes' surviving daughters.

Medical examiners said temperatures in the 2003 Acura climbed as high as 109 degrees over the three hours Parker was trapped inside.

Parker's mother, an anesthesiologist, discovered her daughter in critical condition in the car with the AC off when she came home around 4 p.m.

The toddler was rushed to the same hospital where her mother works, and was declared dead an hour later.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.