Home > True Crime > crime

High-stakes Hollywood Poker Games Involving Celebrities Turns Violent — as Feds Claim Israeli Mobster Threatened to Kill Host

Split photo of poker game, Assaf 'Ace' Waknine
Source: UNSPLASH; US Department of Justice

Assaf 'Ace' Waknine has been accused of threatening to kill a host of Hollywood poker game night ring.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 6 2025, Published 2:15 p.m. ET

An alleged Israeli mobster has been accused of threatening to kill hosts involved in a network of high-profile poker games in Los Angeles, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Assaf 'Ace' Waknine, 52, who is believed to be living in Mexico after being deported from the U.S. in 2011, is facing federal charges in connection to the exclusive poker network, which is said to have included celebrities.

High-Stakes and High-Profile Games

Photo of Assaf 'Ace' Waknine
Source: US Department of Justice

Waknine is facing federal charges in connection to a LA-based private poker game network.

According to the indictment, Waknine has been accused of referencing the murder of Emil Lahaziel, who was killed at a Hollywood Hills poker game in 2023, while attempting to blackmail the host of another private weekly game night where the buy-in was $20,000.

Waknine has reportedly been accused of demanding the host pay him $5,000 per game for "protection."

After the host refused to pay, Waknine is said to have sent a text message stating, "I guess you really want to end up like your other b---- a-- poker buddy," per the affidavit.

Waknine is accused of referencing a murder at a past poker game while attempting to extort a host.
Source: Max Kleinen - UNSPLASH

Waknine is accused of referencing a murder at a past poker game while attempting to extort a host.

When the victim of the alleged scheme fired back, "I don't know who you are and I'm in a meeting," Waknine responded, "F--- your meeting."

Homeland Security investigations special agent Matthew Hernandez wrote in the affidavit that Waknine was connected to a "cottage industry" of private, high-stakes and high-profile poker games.

The games were said to have gained popularity during the pandemic and included "A-list celebrities to wealthy entrepreneurs to professional and amateur poker players."

Photo of poker chips and playing cards
Source: UNSPLASH

The exclusive poker games were said to include 'A-list celebrities to wealthy entrepreneurs to professional and amateur poker players.'

Authorities claimed the alleged extortion victim ran a weekly game night that included waitresses who doubled as models and social media influencers, as well as chefs, valets, DJs and private security guards.

The victim was said to have made a profit off the weekly game night by taxing 50 percent of staff's tips, which had to potential to surpass $100,000.

But the house of cards came tumbling down in May 2023 when a series of arsons took place outside of the locations where the games were being held.

Hernandez noted one Beverly Hills home was set ablaze after hosting a game night.

Then, a Bentley SUV was set fire outside of a Benedict Canyon home while a game was being played. Days later gunshots were fired at the same house.

A Molotov cocktail was launched at a car parked outside of an Encino home. The vehicle was connected to at least of the poker games – and both the car and home caught fire in the attack.

Violence escalated two weeks after the string of arson incidents broke out when Lahaziel, an Israeli native a "lengthy" criminal rap sheet who had ties to Waknine and his brother Hai, was fatally shot outside of a home where he had been playing in one of the games.

Hernandez said prior to his murder, Lahaziel sent "inflammatory and threatening messages" to the Waknine brothers.

Two suspects – Ricardo Corral and Jose Martinez Sanchez – were arrested and charged in connection with the fatal shooting. Both have pleaded not guilty.

Photo of Ricardo Corral
Source: California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation

Ricardo Corral has been arrested and charged in connection to the murder of a man who 'threatened' Waknine.

As for the Waknine brothers, Hernandez reportedly said both have "connections with individuals affiliated with the Mexican Mafia in Southern California, as well as connections with historically Black gangs including the Crips, whom they use as enforcers and collectors for their extortion schemes."

The agent noted the victim of the alleged extortion scheme never paid Waknine, canceled the poker game and told his security, "I just don't want to deal with that s---."

