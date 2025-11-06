High-stakes Hollywood Poker Games Involving Celebrities Turns Violent — as Feds Claim Israeli Mobster Threatened to Kill Host

According to the indictment, Waknine has been accused of referencing the murder of Emil Lahaziel, who was killed at a Hollywood Hills poker game in 2023, while attempting to blackmail the host of another private weekly game night where the buy-in was $20,000.

Waknine has reportedly been accused of demanding the host pay him $5,000 per game for "protection."

After the host refused to pay, Waknine is said to have sent a text message stating, "I guess you really want to end up like your other b---- a-- poker buddy," per the affidavit.