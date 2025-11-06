Your tip
Charlie Kirk's Widow Erika Reveals Heartbreaking Reason Why She Will Never Set Eyes on Late Husband’s Assassination Videos And Slams 'People Who Watch It Are Sick'

picture Erika Kirk and Charlie Kirk
Source: MEGA

Erika Kirk says she has not watched late husband Charlie Kirk's assassination videos and has no intention to ever consume them.

Nov. 6 2025, Published 1:51 p.m. ET

Charlie Kirk’s widow will never watch her late husband’s assassination videos and described those who do view the footage as "sick."

RadarOnline.com can reveal Erika Kirk, 36, also told how she was asked if she wanted an apology from Jimmy Kimmel for making jokes about the MAGA star's death as she opened up about his passing.

'I Never Want To See It'

Source: @mrserikakirk;Instagram

Erika speaks out in TV appearance

On the footage of his shooting still being posted on social media, Erika said: "I never saw the video. I never will see it. I never want to see it.

"Certain things you see in your life that you can never unsee. There's certain things you see in your life that mark your soul forever.

"I don't want my husband's public assassination to be something l ever see.

"For people who actually enjoy watching that, it is quite literally sick."

Kirk's widow also disclosed that she was asked if she wanted an apology from comedian Kimmel, 57, in the wake of his comments following her husband’s death.

"I told them thank you we received their note. This is not our issue. It's not our mess," she said after being asked what her message to Kimmel would be.

Kirk Slept In Daughter's Bed Night Before Shooting

Picture of Erika Kirk and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Erika, here with Donald Trump, revealed Kirk slept in their daughter's bed to ensure he had a good night sleep before rally.

Erika spoke at length about her husband during her first TV interview since his death on Wednesday night.

She told how the night before Kirk was assassinated at Turning Point's visit to Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, on September 10, Erika and her daughter slept in the couple’s bed.

Kirk, who was just 31, slept in their daughter's bedroom, with his wife claiming she wanted him to get a "good night’s sleep" before his speaking engagement the next day

"That night, he (Kirk) was so excited. I mean, he was like I can't wait, it's going to be the best," Erika said.

Final Moments

picture of Donald Trump and Charlie Kirk
Source: MEGA

Kirk, a huge MAGA star who was endorsed by Trump, was fatally shot in the neck at Utah event.

The next morning would mark her final moments with Kirk.

"He came in and he grabbed that (wedding ring and necklace) and then he left. I didn't even get to give him a kiss goodbye," she said.

Erika remained in Arizona that day to tend to her mother, who was reportedly experiencing a medical issue.

"(Kirk) was like, home needs you. Home needs you, be home. Come with me on Thursday to the next event we have," she explained.

At the doctor’s office, she and her mother watched a video of Kirk tossing hats into the crowd at Utah Valley University.

Moments later, she received a call.

picture of Erika Kirk
Source: MEGA

Erika recalled the moment she was told Kirk had been shot.

"Mikey (McCoy) called me," she recounted. "I'll never forget, him just being like, Charlie's been shot. He's been shot, get the kids. Get security, get the kids, get the kids, he's been shot. I sprinted out of her treatment center and just collapsed in the middle of the parking lot."

Kirk was fatally struck in the neck by a single round from a bolt-action rifle just past noon local time.

From that moment, Erika said she entered an "unbelievable nightmare."

She explained: "The way the bullet hit him, he died instantaneously.

"He died on the scene. But I'm so glad he didn't suffer, I'm so glad he didn't suffer.

"No one deserves to suffer, but a handful of people. He literally blinked and probably thought he was raptured and looked around and was like, where's everybody else? He blinked, and he was with the Lord."

