Charlie Kirk's Widow Erika Reveals Heartbreaking Reason Why She Will Never Set Eyes on Late Husband’s Assassination Videos And Slams 'People Who Watch It Are Sick'

On the footage of his shooting still being posted on social media, Erika said: "I never saw the video. I never will see it. I never want to see it.

"Certain things you see in your life that you can never unsee. There's certain things you see in your life that mark your soul forever.

"I don't want my husband's public assassination to be something l ever see.

"For people who actually enjoy watching that, it is quite literally sick."

Kirk's widow also disclosed that she was asked if she wanted an apology from comedian Kimmel, 57, in the wake of his comments following her husband’s death.

"I told them thank you we received their note. This is not our issue. It's not our mess," she said after being asked what her message to Kimmel would be.