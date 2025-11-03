Charlie Kirk's Widow Erika Rages About 'Cameras Analyzing' Her Every Move Since His Assassination — Days After Questionable Hug with JD Vance Went Viral

During an interview with Fox News – which will air Wednesday, November 5, at 8 pm on Primetime – at Turning Point USA headquarters, the company Erika is now leading following the podcaster's murder, the grieving widow commented on a judge's decision to keep cameras out of upcoming court proceedings involving Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old man accused of murdering her husband.

"There were cameras all over my husband when he was murdered," she raged in the interview. "There have been cameras all over my friends and family, mourning. There have been cameras all over me. Analyzing my every move, analyzing my every smile, my every tear. We deserve to have cameras in there."

Erika then begged for "transparency," and added, "There's nothing to hide. I know there's not, because I've seen what the case is built on. Let everyone see what true evil is. This is something that could impact a generation and generations to come."

In September, despite being accused of gunning down the conservative mouthpiece, Erika decided to forgive Robinson while at her late husband's memorial service.