Charlie Kirk

Charlie Kirk's Widow Erika Rages About 'Cameras Analyzing' Her Every Move Since His Assassination — Days After Questionable Hug with JD Vance Went Viral

Photo of Erika Kirk
Source: MEGA

Erika Kirk is tired of cameras being in her face following her husband's death.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 3 2025, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Erika Kirk has made it clear she is sick and tired of "cameras analyzing" her every move following the public assassination of her husband, Charlie Kirk, RadarOnline can reveal.

The 36-year-old recently received brutal backlash after a video of her embracing Vice President JD Vance went viral, with some suggesting they were a tad too close for comfort.

Erika Kirk Goes Off About Cameras in Her Face

Photo of Erika Kirk
Source: FOX NEWS

Erika Kirk raged over cameras in her business while on an interview with Jesse Watters.

During an interview with Fox News – which will air Wednesday, November 5, at 8 pm on Primetime – at Turning Point USA headquarters, the company Erika is now leading following the podcaster's murder, the grieving widow commented on a judge's decision to keep cameras out of upcoming court proceedings involving Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old man accused of murdering her husband.

"There were cameras all over my husband when he was murdered," she raged in the interview. "There have been cameras all over my friends and family, mourning. There have been cameras all over me. Analyzing my every move, analyzing my every smile, my every tear. We deserve to have cameras in there."

Erika then begged for "transparency," and added, "There's nothing to hide. I know there's not, because I've seen what the case is built on. Let everyone see what true evil is. This is something that could impact a generation and generations to come."

In September, despite being accused of gunning down the conservative mouthpiece, Erika decided to forgive Robinson while at her late husband's memorial service.

Erika Kirk's 'Intimate' Embrace With JD Vance

Photo of Donald Trump, Erika Kirk
Source: MEGA

The grieving widow has made several public appearance since her husband's murder.

"That young man … I forgive him," devout Christian Erika told the audience through tears. "I forgive him because it was what Christ did, and it's what Charlie would do."

She continued at the time: "The answer to hate is not hate. The answer we know from the gospel is love and always love. Love for our enemies and love for those who persecute us."

Erika has continued to appear on several platforms since Charlie's death, including showing up to a Turning Point event in Mississippi, which Vance also attended.

At one point, Erika gushed: "No one will ever replace Charlie, but I do see some similarities of my husband in JD, Vice President JD Vance."

Photo of Erika Kirk
Source: FOX NEWS

Erika's heartbreak has been on full display during her appearances.

While both were on stage, Vance and Erika then shared a close embrace, as the politician put his hands on her waist... while Erika ran her fingers through Vance's hair.

The head-turning moment set social media ablaze with many pushing "romance" speculation following the "incredibly intimate" embrace.

"Any married ladies here... God forbid you lose the love of your life, would you act and dress like this for another man, not even three months after?" one person asked, as another insisted they couldn't remember a time they "hugged someone like this who was not my own Mr."

Despite the backlash, Erika had her defenders, as one person responded, "It's almost as if she went through some unimaginable trauma that none of us could relate to."

Tyler Robinson's Legal Win

Photo of Tyler Robinson
Source: MEGA

Erika went off about cameras after a judge ruled cameras will not be allowed in suspect Tyler Robinson's trial.

Photo of Donald Trump

As for Robinson, he has only made one court appearance on camera on September 10, where he appeared in a bulletproof vest with no shirt underneath.

However, on October 27, Judge Tony Graf ruled that, in addition to his trial, Robinson has the right to appear in civilian clothing at his pretrial hearings, as his legal team argued that allowing him to do so would create a "real risk of prejudice" if the public and potential jurors saw him in only jail attire.

In response, Robinson's lawyer, Keith Johnson, called the decision a "win" in an exclusive statement to RadarOnline.com.

"In many courtrooms in this country, judges make similar rulings because of the prejudice jurors might associate with a defendant wearing jail clothes," he explained. "However, due to the high-profile nature of the case, jurors will know he’s in custody during the trial."

Johnson added: "The case will ultimately come down to the evidence and whether he has any legal defenses or an alibi that would place him elsewhere at the time of the shooting."



