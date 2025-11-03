Clueless Cook Meghan Markle Mocked for Boiling Water and Calling It Spiced Cider to Promote Struggling Lifestyle Brand
Nov. 3 2025, Published 2:45 p.m. ET
"Diva Duchess" Meghan Markle's kitchen skills are getting ripped once again for her attempt at making spiced cider, which focuses on simply boiling a pot of water, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Markle, 44, shared a video on her As Ever Instagram page showing her in the kitchen giving a tutorial on how to use her struggling brand's $16 spiced cider mulling kit, which is water-based and lacks the ingredients typically used in autumnal and holiday beverages.
Markle told viewers, "All you have to do is boil some water," while showing a large pot atop a kitchen stove.
Once it was at a boil, the former royal instructed viewers to put the ingredients for her spiced cider mulling kit into a bag and let them steep.
Markle's finishing steps included adding some of her As Ever honey to add a "really special note" and a cinnamon stick.
Her recipe didn't include actual cider, as used in nearly all recipes, and its overly basic, simplistic approach was quickly called out.
'Just Flavored Boiling Water'
"She deserves to be mocked. Because it is quite literally just flavored boiled water," one user noted on X.
"I think what Meghan made is called mulled water because, without the alcohol, it's neither a Hot Toddy nor mulled cider," a second person huffed on X.
A third fumed, "Spiced hot water does NOT make it spiced tea or a toddy! Boiling water & a few spices is just that, 'spiced HOT WATER!' Only a narcissist would sell this as something it isn't," a third complained, while a fourth added, "Isn't this just flavored water with a tea bag? Nothing special."
"For everyone that doesn’t know: she just made potpourri and is telling people to drink it. Mulled cider literally has what you use in the name…..CIDER," a fifth person scoffed.
Barefoot Greetings While Making Cider
Markle previously mentioned that she loves having a hot beverage on the stove for when guests come over, and revealed that she greets them at the front door barefoot, leaving some fans disgusted.
The With Love, Meghan star hijacked college pal Courtney Adamo's discussion about her new book, The Family Home, while at a bookstore near Markle's home in Montecito, California, on October 23.
The former actress said she loves greeting guests "barefoot" and with an "apron on because, "it demystifies," she told the Godmother's Bookstore crowd, in addition to those watching via the store's Substack live stream.
"People walk in and go, 'Oh, she's in this with me.' And what are they drawn to? Your kitchen. They come right in, and suddenly everyone's a little bit softened," Markle added about the unusual practice, which was branded "unhygienic."
Other Kitchen Blunders
This isn't the first time Markle has been roasted over her kitchen skills.
The former Suits star used a pair of canning tongs clearly upside down while retrieving a jar from a pot of boiling water, despite claiming to be an experienced jam-making aficionado.
After getting called out for the obvious blunder, she quickly took down the post, but not before the photo of her incorrectly using the tongs went viral.
"Dear Meghan Markle, Even if you want to pretend for the camera, at least learn to get the basics right before embarrassing yourself. The rubber-coated side of the jar clamp is meant to grip the neck or body of the hot jar securely. It prevents slipping and protects the glass from the pressure of the metal," one home cook pointed out on X.