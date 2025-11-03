Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Royals News > Meghan Markle

Clueless Cook Meghan Markle Mocked for Boiling Water and Calling It Spiced Cider to Promote Struggling Lifestyle Brand

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: @asever/Instagram; MEGA

Meghan Markle is once again in hot water... this time over boiled water.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 3 2025, Published 2:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

"Diva Duchess" Meghan Markle's kitchen skills are getting ripped once again for her attempt at making spiced cider, which focuses on simply boiling a pot of water, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Markle, 44, shared a video on her As Ever Instagram page showing her in the kitchen giving a tutorial on how to use her struggling brand's $16 spiced cider mulling kit, which is water-based and lacks the ingredients typically used in autumnal and holiday beverages.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: @asever/Instagram

Markle didn't use actual cider in the recipe, opting instead for boiled water.

Markle told viewers, "All you have to do is boil some water," while showing a large pot atop a kitchen stove.

Once it was at a boil, the former royal instructed viewers to put the ingredients for her spiced cider mulling kit into a bag and let them steep.

Markle's finishing steps included adding some of her As Ever honey to add a "really special note" and a cinnamon stick.

Her recipe didn't include actual cider, as used in nearly all recipes, and its overly basic, simplistic approach was quickly called out.

Article continues below advertisement

'Just Flavored Boiling Water'

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: @asever/Instagram

Markle's mulled cider recipe was roundly criticized.

"She deserves to be mocked. Because it is quite literally just flavored boiled water," one user noted on X.

"I think what Meghan made is called mulled water because, without the alcohol, it's neither a Hot Toddy nor mulled cider," a second person huffed on X.

A third fumed, "Spiced hot water does NOT make it spiced tea or a toddy! Boiling water & a few spices is just that, 'spiced HOT WATER!' Only a narcissist would sell this as something it isn't," a third complained, while a fourth added, "Isn't this just flavored water with a tea bag? Nothing special."

"For everyone that doesn’t know: she just made potpourri and is telling people to drink it. Mulled cider literally has what you use in the name…..CIDER," a fifth person scoffed.

Article continues below advertisement

Barefoot Greetings While Making Cider

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Markle said she loves to have cider or hot toddy on the stove for guests to come in and 'help themselves' while entertaining.

Markle previously mentioned that she loves having a hot beverage on the stove for when guests come over, and revealed that she greets them at the front door barefoot, leaving some fans disgusted.

The With Love, Meghan star hijacked college pal Courtney Adamo's discussion about her new book, The Family Home, while at a bookstore near Markle's home in Montecito, California, on October 23.

The former actress said she loves greeting guests "barefoot" and with an "apron on because, "it demystifies," she told the Godmother's Bookstore crowd, in addition to those watching via the store's Substack live stream.

"People walk in and go, 'Oh, she's in this with me.' And what are they drawn to? Your kitchen. They come right in, and suddenly everyone's a little bit softened," Markle added about the unusual practice, which was branded "unhygienic."

READ MORE ON ROYAL FAMILY NEWS
split photo of pirnce andrew and jeffrey epstein

Global Laughingstock: 'Saturday Night Live' Takes Vicious Swipe at Ex-Prince Andrew for Losing Royal Titles Over Ties to Sick Pedo Epstein 

Photo of Prince Andrew and Fergie

Royal Humiliation: The Explosive Palace Dossier That Finally Ended Disgraced Former Prince Andrew and Fergie's Reign

Other Kitchen Blunders

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: @meghan/Insagram

Markle got torched for using a pair of canning tongs that were clearly upside down.

This isn't the first time Markle has been roasted over her kitchen skills.

The former Suits star used a pair of canning tongs clearly upside down while retrieving a jar from a pot of boiling water, despite claiming to be an experienced jam-making aficionado.

After getting called out for the obvious blunder, she quickly took down the post, but not before the photo of her incorrectly using the tongs went viral.

"Dear Meghan Markle, Even if you want to pretend for the camera, at least learn to get the basics right before embarrassing yourself. The rubber-coated side of the jar clamp is meant to grip the neck or body of the hot jar securely. It prevents slipping and protects the glass from the pressure of the metal," one home cook pointed out on X.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.