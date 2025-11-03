My Daddy's Packing! Donald Trump Jr. Boasts About Prez's Manhood in Bizarre Rant About $300Million White House Ballroom

The original X post from Carolla was captioned: "The real Trump ballroom is the room he gives his balls in comparison to the leg crossing p---ies like (Gavin) Newsom and (Barack) Obama."

Carolla's post featured a picture of Trump looking exhausted while sitting in the Oval Office with his legs apart, along with photos of California Gov. Gavin Newsom and former President Barack Obama sitting with their legs crossed.

Both Obama and Newsom have slammed Trump's vanity project, which required the East Wing to be razed to the ground, amid the government shutdown.

While Don Jr. has become one of his father's biggest cheerleaders on social media, routinely sharing memes hyping up the 79-year-old, critics were quick to slam the creepy Instagram Story post.