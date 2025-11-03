My Daddy's Packing! Donald Trump Jr. Boasts About Prez's Manhood in Bizarre Rant About $300Million White House Ballroom
Nov. 3 2025, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
Donald Trump Jr. has been called out for boasting about his father's manhood in a bizarre social media post mocking outrage over the $300million White House ballroom, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The first son re-shared a post from comedian Adam Carolla about his controversial father's anatomy on his Instagram story.
Don Jr. Boasts About Dad's Manhood
The original X post from Carolla was captioned: "The real Trump ballroom is the room he gives his balls in comparison to the leg crossing p---ies like (Gavin) Newsom and (Barack) Obama."
Carolla's post featured a picture of Trump looking exhausted while sitting in the Oval Office with his legs apart, along with photos of California Gov. Gavin Newsom and former President Barack Obama sitting with their legs crossed.
Both Obama and Newsom have slammed Trump's vanity project, which required the East Wing to be razed to the ground, amid the government shutdown.
While Don Jr. has become one of his father's biggest cheerleaders on social media, routinely sharing memes hyping up the 79-year-old, critics were quick to slam the creepy Instagram Story post.
Critics Slam 'Weird' Don Jr.
Internet trolls soon began sharing Carolla's post with unflattering photos of the president while claiming he was "too fat to cross his legs," unlike Obama and Newsom.
Some alleged Trump couldn't cross his legs because he wears diapers, while others claimed his posture was another symptom of cognitive decline.
One X user wrote: "It could be partially dementia as well. Motor planning. There are photos from 2017 of him cross-legged, but none current. But I agree… crossing legs with a full diaper would be ummm… ick."
Another mocked: "Elderly Donald Trump's Full Diapers make it hard for him to cross his legs. Too Much BULK."
As uncomfortable as re-sharing Carolla's post about Trump's family jewels made social media users, this isn't the first time Don Jr. has gleefully posted about his father's anatomy online.
In January, days before his father's inauguration, Don Jr. re-shared a graphic X post from the adult cartoon South Park, in which a male character was using a wheelbarrow to carry his lower half.
The original post was captioned, "Donald Trump this weekend…" and Don Jr. endorsed the post by adding a series of downward-pointing arrow emojis in his caption.
Outspoken left-leaning political influencer Dean Withers responded, "Why are you talking about your dad's balls, bro, that’s weird," which racked up over 39,000 likes.
Another critic echoed: "Very normal to talk about your dad's balls sir."
Don Jr. previously shared an AI-generated photo of his father posing in a denim outfit, on the heels of Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle jeans campaign backlash, and captioned the Instagram post: "Another critic echoed: "That Hanse… Um, Donald is so hot right now!!!"
Last week, the president's son acknowledged his social media antics during an interview with CNBC.
He said: "I can tell when it's a bad post. Sometimes I hit that send button, I know it's a banger."