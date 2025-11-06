Oval Office Horror: Man Passes Out During Live Press Conference With Trump and Dr. Oz About Weight-Loss Drugs

The Healthcare Executive of Novo Nordisk, Gordon Findlay, has collapsed in the Oval Office during a press conference, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Not a second later, Gordon's body gave out, and he collapsed. This has been deemed as a health emergency at the White House.

Suddenly, the speaker turned his head and asked if Findlay was okay.

During the press conference, which featured Dr. Oz and Donald Trump , the topic of ozempic was being addressed.

Dr. Oz is a heart surgeon and was in the room when a man collapsed.

When the clip was shared on social media, people flooded the comments to discuss what had occurred.

"Thank God Dr. Oz was there," one concerned viewer wrote. "Right place, right time."

Others echoed similar sentiments, noting Dr. Oz is a heart surgeon, and it's a good thing he was in the room when Gordon collapsed.

Others issued prayers for him, including one person who wrote, "Bless his heart. Heavenly Father, I pray for this gentleman that you would bring healing to his body, whatever the issue is."

Another person picked apart Trump's actions during the ordeal.

"What did Donald Trump do?" they began, criticizing the caption of the post for sayin Trump helped Gordon. "It appeared like he stood there and watched... I mean, he is not a doctor. I don't know what you expect him to do to help... But why post something that says Donald Trump just helps someone in the Oval Office because that is not what he did."