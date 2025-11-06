Your tip
White House

Oval Office Horror: Man Passes Out During Live Press Conference With Trump and Dr. Oz About Weight-Loss Drugs

Composite photo of man fainting and Donald Trump
Source: @donaldtrump.hq/Instagram; MEGA

A press conference on ozempic was taking place when a man fainted in teh White House.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 6 2025, Published 1:45 p.m. ET

The Healthcare Executive of Novo Nordisk, Gordon Findlay, has collapsed in the Oval Office during a press conference, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Gordon Collpased in the Oval Office

Source: @donaldtrump.hq/Instagram

A man named Gordon collapsed in the White House.

During the press conference, which featured Dr. Oz and Donald Trump, the topic of ozempic was being addressed.

Suddenly, the speaker turned his head and asked if Findlay was okay.

Not a second later, Gordon's body gave out, and he collapsed. This has been deemed as a health emergency at the White House.

People Responded to the Man Collapsing on Social Media

Photo of Dr. Oz
Source: MEGA

Dr. Oz is a heart surgeon and was in the room when a man collapsed.

When the clip was shared on social media, people flooded the comments to discuss what had occurred.

"Thank God Dr. Oz was there," one concerned viewer wrote. "Right place, right time."

Others echoed similar sentiments, noting Dr. Oz is a heart surgeon, and it's a good thing he was in the room when Gordon collapsed.

Others issued prayers for him, including one person who wrote, "Bless his heart. Heavenly Father, I pray for this gentleman that you would bring healing to his body, whatever the issue is."

Another person picked apart Trump's actions during the ordeal.

"What did Donald Trump do?" they began, criticizing the caption of the post for sayin Trump helped Gordon. "It appeared like he stood there and watched... I mean, he is not a doctor. I don't know what you expect him to do to help... But why post something that says Donald Trump just helps someone in the Oval Office because that is not what he did."

Donald Trump's Health Under Scrutiny

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

A critic of Donald Trump said he looked 'sedated' in a recent interview.

There have been other health concerns in the White House as of late, as RadarOnline.com reported, Trump's health was under scrutiny after a recent 60 Minutes interview.

One of Trump's well-known critics, pro-Democratic influencer Harry Sisson, 23, whom Trump had previously targeted on his Truth Social account with an AI video that showed him being drenched with feces during a No Kings protest, claimed the president looked "absolutely awful."

"He's incoherent, rambling, and looks like he's dripping in sweat. This man is not well!" he said on X.

Other social media users echoed similar sentiments, with one person stating he "looks like he has been sedated."

"The eyes are blank," they continued. "He's on so much medication to keep him going in addition to having dementia. The two don't mix. It’s sickening!"

Some People Think Donald Trump Had a Stroke

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

There has been speculation about Donald Trump's health for a while, but he has maintained that it is good.

Another social media user took it a step further, suggesting Trump has "a stroke" and is "easily losing it," urging the public to "pray for him."

After taking a break in August, Trump reappeared with a bruised hand coated in makeup. The White House has defended this as being from "constantly working and shaking hands all day every day."

Then, at a September 11 event commemorating the 24th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, people noticed Trump's facial expression looked droopy, causing chatter about a stroke to start again

Regardless of any rumors, Trump has maintained that he's in great health.

Last month, he spoke about receiving an MRI scan, telling reporters that it was "perfect."

