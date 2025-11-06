EXCLUSIVE: How Nancy Pelosi 'Blackmailed' Joe Biden Into Quitting His 'Doomed' Reelection Bid Against Trump — Before Pulling the Plug on Her Own Political Career

After his disastrous debate performance against Donald Trump, Pelosi gave Biden an ultimatum: drop out, or she would join the voices publicly trashing him.

An insider on Capitol Hill exclusively told us at the time: "Pelosi threatening Biden if he did not withdraw from the race is akin to blackmail."

Pelosi reportedly told Biden during a ruthless phone call that she was preparing to release poll results showing that the aging president would not be able to beat Trump – fears that eventually led to Kamala Harris replacing Biden on the ticket.