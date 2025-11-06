Disgraced Ex-Prince Andrew Summoned by U.S. Congress to Testify About Sick Pedo Jeffrey Epstein... Days After King Charles Stripped His Royal Titles
Nov. 6 2025, Published 1:04 p.m. ET
Members of Congress have sent a letter to ex-Prince Andrew requesting he testify in front of the House Oversight Committee on his ties to late convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein as part of their investigation into the disgraced financier, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The request comes after King Charles III officially stripped Andrew of his royal titles and evicted him from the Royal Lodge over his connection to Epstein and sexual assault allegations.
Congress Summons Andrew
Rep. Robert Garcia, Ranking Member the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, as well as Rep. Suhas Subramanyam and 14 other Committee Oversight Democrats sent the letter to Andrew on Thursday, November 6.
In a statement, lawmakers revealed they have requested Andrew "submit to questioning by the Oversight Committee as part of the ongoing probe into Jeffrey Epstein, his accomplices, and enablers."
"The Oversight Committee will investigate allegations of abuse by Mountbatten Windsor, and will seek information on Epstein's operations, network, and associates based on the men's longstanding and well-documented friendship."
The statement noted Andrew recently "announced he would give up his royal titles following accusations of his involvement with sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein and abuse allegations made by Virginia Giuffre."
Giuffre, who died by suicide in April, claimed Andrew sexually assaulted her when she was a minor and a sex trafficking victim of Epstein and his madam, Ghislaine Maxwell.
Weeks prior to Andrew being stripped of his royal titles, House Democrats "released records listing Prince Andrew as passenger" on Epstein's private jet, dubbed the Lolita Express, which he used to travel to his private Caribbean island.
Records included "financial disclosures providing possible evidence of payments from Epstein for 'massages for Andrew.'"
Congress Says Andrew's Cooperation is 'Vital'
Ranking Member Garcia said: "Rich and powerful men have evaded justice for far too long.
"Now, former Prince Andrew has the opportunity to come clean and provide justice for the survivors."
Rep. Subramanyam echoed: "After hearing from Epstein's victims and public reporting of leaked documents, it is vital that Andrew cooperates with the ongoing investigation.
"If he is innocent, then he can clear his name. And if not, our investigation will show that, and the victims will receive long overdue justice."
Subramanyam noted the monarch's stunning decision to strip Andrew's royal titles "show there is more to this story."
Lawmaker's Letter to Andrew
House Democrats wrote to Andrew: "It has been publicly reported that your friendship with Mr. Epstein began in 1999 and that you remained close through and after his 2008 conviction for procuring minors for prostitution.
"It has also been reported that you traveled with Epstein to his New York residence, the Queen's residence at Balmoral, and to Mr. Epstein's private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands, where you have been accused of abusing minors.
"This close relationship with Mr. Epstein, coupled with the recently revealed 2011 email exchange in which you wrote to him 'we are in this together,' further confirms our suspicion that you may have valuable information about the crimes committed by Mr. Epstein and his co-conspirators."