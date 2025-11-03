Andrew's Only Friend? Donald Trump Says Ex-Prince Andrew Losing Royals Title Over Epstein Scandal Is 'Terrible' — as Prez Continues to Bury His Connection to Sick Pedo
Nov. 3 2025, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
Donald Trump has broken his silence on King Charles III removing his disgraced brother Andrew's royal titles following the posthumous release of prominent Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre's bombshell memoir, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Giuffre, who died by suicide in April, sued Andrew, 65, in 2021 for sexual assault. She alleged Epstein and his madam, Ghislaine Maxwell, trafficked her to the royal when she was a minor. While Andrew denied the allegations, the lawsuit was settled out of court in 2022.
Trump said it's "terrible" what has happened to Andrew and the Royal family.
Trump Reacts to King Charles Stripping Andrew of Titles
Trump addressed Charles' decision to strip Andrew of his titles while speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday, November 2.
The former prince will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. The 65-year-old additionally lost his Duke of York title and has been kicked out of the Royal Lodge, where he and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson have lived for decades.
When asked his thoughts on Andrew no longer being a prince, Trump said: "It's a terrible thing that's happened to the family."
Trump Admin Under Pressure Over Epstein Files
He continued: "That's been a tragic situation, and it's too bad. I mean, I feel badly for the family."
Trump's sympathetic comments towards Andrew and the royals raised eyebrows due to the president's well-documented friendship with Epstein and Maxwell.
While Trump campaigned on transparency and vowed he would release the Epstein files if elected president, the Justice Department has yet to do so.
After releasing a batch of documents, many of which were redacted or were already publicly available, the Justice Department sparked outrage after stating there was no evidence to support an Epstein "client list."
The disgraced financier was found dead in his Manhattan jail cell in August 2019 while awaiting his sex trafficking trial.
Conspiracy theories have long swirled about Epstein's death and his "client list," including claims his powerful and well-connected associates had him killed to protect themselves.
Charles' decision to strip Andrew of his titles comes amid increased pressure on the Trump administration to release the Epstein files as the president promised on the campaign trail.
Critics have gone as far as alleging the ongoing government shutdown is part of a coverup attempt to prevent a vote in Congress on making the documents public.
Virginia Giuffre's Bombshell Memoir
As RadarOnline.com reported, Andrew was stripped of his titles after Giuffre claimed in her memoir that the former duke "believed having sex with me was his birthright."
Giuffre's posthumous memoir, Nobody's Girl, was also released after emails from Ferguson revealed a glowing review she gave of the convicted pedophile – and showed she remained in contact with him long after she claimed to have cut all ties.
Buckingham Palace released a statement on October 30 announcing Charles' decision and underscored the Crown's support of all victims of abuse.
The statement read: "His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew.
"Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence. Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease, and he will move to alternative private accommodation. These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him.
"Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse."