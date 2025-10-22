Virginia Giuffre's Memoir Ghostwriter Claims FBI Knows 'All of The Names' on Epstein's Client List... as DOJ Desperately Tries to Keep Files Sealed as White House Scrutiny Rages On
Oct. 22 2025, Published 7:35 p.m. ET
Virginia Giuffre's memoir ghostwriter claims she knows the names on late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein's client list and says top Washington D.C. officials do as well, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Amy Wallace made an appearance on NewsNation the same day as Giuffre's memoir, Nobody's Girl, was released on Tuesday, October 21. She has hours of interviews with the woman who claimed she was sexually assaulted as a minor by the financier and trafficked to his rich and powerful friends.
Giuffre died by suicide in April, and Wallace completed her memoir.
Ghostwriter Knows 'All the Names'
"I know all the names … that are there, but every different scene, she had to make a decision about whether or not she was going to rename or name these people," Wallace explained to Ashley Banfield about Giuffre's choices.
The writer added: "The book is the result of those decisions that she made."
FBI and DOJ 'Know the Names'
Wallace stressed that high-ups in the U.S. government are aware of the names Giuffre shared.
"Yes, I know who the names are. Virginia knows who the names are, but so does the FBI and so does the Department of Justice. That’s why there’s such a clamoring right now for the Epstein files to be released," the ghostwriter shared.
She continued, "It's not just Virginia who’s come forward. It’s many, many brave women who came forward and talked to investigators."
Giuffre's Tapes are 'Safe'
"It exists in the FBI files. It exists in the Epstein files, as we now call them. She had named many names and depositions already that have been made public,” Wallace said of Giuffre. "There are four different document dumps, and there are many, many names in those."
"They have the names, and they’ve had them for more than a decade," the writer explained.
Wallace said she is very “aware someone could steal” the tapes from her interviews with Giuffre, but assured Banfield that they are "safe" and issued a bold warning.
"Nobody can find them, so don't break into my house. No one will be able to find them," Wallace advised.
'Epstein List' Controversy
The Epstein List had been a hot topic for his former friend, Donald Trump, who promised he would release the names if elected to a second term as president.
After taking office in January, his Attorney General, Pam Bondi, claimed she had the Epstein file "sitting on my desk."
Bondi's Justice Department did an about-face in July, saying Epstein never maintained a "client list" and that "no further disclosure would be appropriate or warranted.”
The DOJ claimed most of the material had been sealed by a court to protect Epstein's victims, and even if the sex predator had gone to trial, "only a fraction" of it "would have been aired publicly."
Epstein was found dead in his New York City jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.
Trump called the purported list the "Jeffrey Epstein Hoax" after blowback about the Justice Department's memo.
Epstein's former girlfriend and madame, Ghislaine Maxwell, later told the DOJ, "The President was never inappropriate with anybody. In the times that I was with him, he was a gentleman in all respects." She added that the two tycoons were friendly but not "close friends."