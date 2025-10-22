Virginia Giuffre's Memoir Ghostwriter Claims FBI Knows 'All of The Names' on Epstein's Client List... as DOJ Desperately Tries to Keep Files Sealed as White House Scrutiny Rages On

Virginia Giuffre's memoir ghostwriter claims she knows the names on late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein's client list and says top Washington D.C. officials do as well, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Amy Wallace made an appearance on NewsNation the same day as Giuffre's memoir, Nobody's Girl, was released on Tuesday, October 21. She has hours of interviews with the woman who claimed she was sexually assaulted as a minor by the financier and trafficked to his rich and powerful friends.

Giuffre died by suicide in April, and Wallace completed her memoir.