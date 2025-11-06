NFL Suicide Shock: Dallas Cowboys Player Marshawn Kneeland, 24, Dead From Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound Just Hours After Scoring First Touchdown

The Cowboys released a statement confirming Kneeland's tragic passing.

"Marshawn was a beloved teammate and member of our organization. Our thoughts and prayers regarding Marshawn are with his girlfriend Catalina and his family," they said.

In a press release from the Frisco police, they confirmed he died by suicide following a pursuit earlier in the night, where they were trying to pull him over for a traffic violation.

While they initially lost his car, they ended up finding it crashed into the Dallas Parkway. They assumed he had fled on foot and used K-9 and drones in an attempt to locate him.