NFL Suicide Shock: Dallas Cowboys Player Marshawn Kneeland, 24, Dead From Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound Just Hours After Scoring First Touchdown
Nov. 6 2025, Published 12:54 p.m. ET
Dalls Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland has shockingly died at 24, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Marshawn Kneeland Died By Suicide
The Cowboys released a statement confirming Kneeland's tragic passing.
"Marshawn was a beloved teammate and member of our organization. Our thoughts and prayers regarding Marshawn are with his girlfriend Catalina and his family," they said.
In a press release from the Frisco police, they confirmed he died by suicide following a pursuit earlier in the night, where they were trying to pull him over for a traffic violation.
While they initially lost his car, they ended up finding it crashed into the Dallas Parkway. They assumed he had fled on foot and used K-9 and drones in an attempt to locate him.
Marshawn Kneeland's 'Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound'
While searching for him, police said they were told he had "suicidal ideations."
In dispatch audio that was obtained by a media outlet, operators can be heard telling iformatio they received from Catalina alleging Kneeland said he would "end it all."
She shared he was armed and had a history of mental health issues.
Dispatchers also claimed they'd been in touch with the NFL, which called out of concern due to one of their players "texting his family goodbye."
"We’re talking to his girlfriend," a dispatcher said on the audio. "She’s trying to call his agent. We’re trying to get her to call him first."
He was later found dead from "what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound."
Marshawn Kneeleand's Agent Is 'Shattered' By His Death
Kneeland's agent, Jonathan Perzley, said he was "shattered" to confirm Kneeland's death.
"I watched him fight his way from a hopeful kid at Western Michigan with a dream to being a respected professional for the Dallas Cowboys. Marshawn poured his heart into every snap, every practice, and every moment on the field. To lose someone with his talent, spirit, and goodness is a pain I can hardly put into words," he continued.
"My heart aches for his family, his teammates, and everyone who loved him, and I hope they feel the support of the entire football community during this unimaginable time. I ask that you please give his loved ones the privacy and compassion they need as they grieve this tremendous loss."
Marshawn Kneeland's First Touchdown
Kneelanad had appeared in seven games this season, starting three of them.
Days before his unexpected death, he had scored his first career touchdown for his team during the November 3 game against the Arizona Cardinals.
This came after he recovered a blocked punt in the endzone.
The official cause and manner of death will be revealed after it's determined by the Collin County Medical Examiner’s Office.