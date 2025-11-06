Reclusive 90s Pop Star, Now 63, Looks Unrecognizable in New Video Decades After Stepping Away from Hollywood for Privacy
Nov. 6 2025, Published 11:41 a.m. ET
A one-hit-wonder singer from the 90's has resurfaced in shocking new photos, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Joan Osborne Reemerged on Social Media Recently
Joan Osborne, best known for her hit single One of Us, has kept a mostly private life for the past 30 years.
She reemerged on social media earlier this month, and her appearance has fans stunned.
On Instagram, Osborne, 63, shared a snap of herself holding up the vinyl for her album Relish as it is turning 30 years old this year.
Joan Osborne's Hit Album Turns 30 This Year
"At last! New #Relish vinyl is finally here!!! 30th Anniversary remastered double-LP arrived prior to Tuesday’s @mimphx show," Osborne shared. "If you can’t pick one up at the merch table, you can follow the link in bio to order your copy!"
In the pic, Osborne's classic blonde curls were still there. However, her iconic nose ring and heavy makeup she donned in the past were replaced with a more natural look.
People flooded the comments to praise Osborne, with multiple people gloating she is "just as beautiful" as she was years ago.
Joan Osborne Will Be in Concert Soon
A few weeks after announcing the vinyl, Osborne appeared in another Instagram post on the page for The Dixie Carter PAC, a performing arts center in Huntingdon, Tennessee.
Osborne was featured in a video promoting a concert she will be performing in with Lisa Loeb, another 90's star.
"I’ve been hearing a lot from people who’ve been fans for a long time and telling me what the Relish album has meant to them," Osborne said when speaking out ahead of the concert.
Jennifer Lawrence Reveals Why She Turned Down Intimacy Coordinator to Oversee Explicit Sex Scenes with Robert Pattinson in New Movie — 'He's Not Pervy'
Joan Osobnre's Career
Osborne was a Kentucky native, but settled down in Brooklyn early on in her career.
She had moved to New York to attend NYU Film School, but dropped out when she became involved in the music scene.
After her one song exploded on the charts, she was nominated for a Grammy Award for Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance.
Although she never saw the same commercial success as she did with One of Us, she continued working in the music industry. In 2017, she covered Bob Dylan's songs on a release entitled Dylanology.