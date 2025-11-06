Reclusive 90s Pop Star, Now 63, Looks Unrecognizable in New Video Decades After Stepping Away from Hollywood for Privacy

A one-hit-wonder singer from the 90's has resurfaced in shocking new photos, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Joan Osborne Reemerged on Social Media Recently

Source: @joan_osborne Joan Osborne is 63 years old.

Joan Osborne, best known for her hit single One of Us, has kept a mostly private life for the past 30 years. She reemerged on social media earlier this month, and her appearance has fans stunned. On Instagram, Osborne, 63, shared a snap of herself holding up the vinyl for her album Relish as it is turning 30 years old this year.

Joan Osborne's Hit Album Turns 30 This Year

Source: Joan Osborne/YouTube Followers of Joan Osborne's said she's 'just as beautiful' as she always was.

"At last! New #Relish vinyl is finally here!!! 30th Anniversary remastered double-LP arrived prior to Tuesday’s @mimphx show," Osborne shared. "If you can’t pick one up at the merch table, you can follow the link in bio to order your copy!" In the pic, Osborne's classic blonde curls were still there. However, her iconic nose ring and heavy makeup she donned in the past were replaced with a more natural look. People flooded the comments to praise Osborne, with multiple people gloating she is "just as beautiful" as she was years ago.

Joan Osborne Will Be in Concert Soon

Source: @joan_osborne/Instagram Joan Osborne will be performing with Lisa Loeb soon.

A few weeks after announcing the vinyl, Osborne appeared in another Instagram post on the page for The Dixie Carter PAC, a performing arts center in Huntingdon, Tennessee. Osborne was featured in a video promoting a concert she will be performing in with Lisa Loeb, another 90's star. "I’ve been hearing a lot from people who’ve been fans for a long time and telling me what the Relish album has meant to them," Osborne said when speaking out ahead of the concert.

Joan Osobnre's Career

Source: @joan_osborne/Instagram Joan Osborne dropped out of school when she became involved in New York's music scene.