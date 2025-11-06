Your tip
Home > Celebrity > Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence Reveals Why She Turned Down Intimacy Coordinator to Oversee Explicit Sex Scenes with Robert Pattinson in New Movie — 'He's Not Pervy'

picture of Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lawrence snubbed the offer of an intimacy coordinator to oversee sex scenes filming with co-star Robert Pattinson.

Nov. 6 2025, Published 11:34 a.m. ET

Jennifer Lawrence didn't feel the need to use an intimacy coordinator while filming sex scenes with Robert Pattinson — because the Brit actor is "not pervy."

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Hunger Games actress, 35, opened up about shooting the explicit material in a new interview to promote the pair's new movie, Die My Love.

In Safe Hands With R-Patz

picture of Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson
Source: MEGA

Lawrence said Pattinson was 'not pervy' so he made her feel 'safe.'

Her performance in the psychological thriller has already drawn widespread acclaim and early Oscar buzz, with critics praising her fearless portrayal of a woman unraveling under the weight of motherhood.

And a big part of the movie was the love scenes she filmed with Pattinson, 39, who she’s complimented for making her feel "safe."

Lawrence said: "We did not have (an intimacy coordinator), or maybe we did but we didn't really.

"I felt really safe with Rob. He is not pervy and very in love with (his partner) Suki Waterhouse."

The actress said the pair shared an easy trust on set, adding that they spent most of their time "talking about our kids and relationships."

'Weird' Reactions From Male Actors

picture of Jennifer Lawrence
Source: MEGA

The actress claimed lots of 'male actors get offended if you don't want to f---them.'

She continued: "There was never any weird like, 'Does he think I like him?'

"If there was a little bit of that I would probably have an intimacy coordinator. A lot of male actors get offended if you don't want to f---them, and then the punishment starts. He was not like that."

The star also appears nude in the film, which she shot while pregnant with her second child, and said she approached the experience with newfound confidence.

"I don't care about nudity. I'm not sensitive about it," Lawrence said at a recent screening. "I wanted Lynne (Ramsay, director) to have total freedom artistically."

She contrasted the project with her last nude-heavy role in No Hard Feelings, admitting she had previously obsessed over diet and appearance before filming the raunchy comedy.

Loved-Up With Suki

picture of Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson
Source: MEGA

Lawrence said Pattinson is very much in love with his girlfriend, Suki Waterhouse.

"I think being pregnant took a lot of vanity anxiety away," Lawrence said. "Before No Hard Feelings, I was dieting and not eating carbs and working out.

"I was pregnant (for Die My Love). Like, what was I gonna do? Not eat? I was working 15 hours a day. I was just tired."

She even laughed off offers to digitally retouch her body on screen.

"I remember, like, them sending over a close-up of cellulite and being like, 'Do you want us to touch this up?' And I was like, 'No. That's an a--.'"

picture of Jennifer Lawrence
Source: MEGA

Lawrence has no objection with getting naked on camera.

Lawrence has previously gushed about her close friendship with Pattinson.

She said: "So I had my girlfriends over, we were in our pajamas, we were watching Little Women. It was December.

"He was like, 'Hey, I just wrapped something like a block away from you.' And I was like, 'Oh my God!' 'Cause Rob is one of the girls. He wants to gossip. He just is one of the gals. And so I was like, 'come over!'"

