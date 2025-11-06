Jennifer Lawrence Reveals Why She Turned Down Intimacy Coordinator to Oversee Explicit Sex Scenes with Robert Pattinson in New Movie — 'He's Not Pervy'

Her performance in the psychological thriller has already drawn widespread acclaim and early Oscar buzz, with critics praising her fearless portrayal of a woman unraveling under the weight of motherhood.

And a big part of the movie was the love scenes she filmed with Pattinson, 39, who she’s complimented for making her feel "safe."

Lawrence said: "We did not have (an intimacy coordinator), or maybe we did but we didn't really.

"I felt really safe with Rob. He is not pervy and very in love with (his partner) Suki Waterhouse."

The actress said the pair shared an easy trust on set, adding that they spent most of their time "talking about our kids and relationships."