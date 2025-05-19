Why Jennifer Lawrence's Personal Battles With Postpartum Depression Led Her to Identify With Disturbing New Movie Character — Who She Portrayed While 5 Months Pregnant

The actress plays Grace, who struggles with psychosis following postpartum depression – and filming while five months pregnant and coping with postpartum herself made Lawrence feel deeply connected to the character, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Jennifer Lawrence has admitted to feeling completely "heartbroken" while filming her most emotionally intense role yet.

A mom of two herself, it’s unsurprising Lawrence was asked about her personal experiences with motherhood and postpartum during her Cannes appearance.

At this year's Cannes Film Festival , the actress promoted her upcoming thriller Die My Love alongside co-star Robert Pattinson – which follows her character Grace's descent into madness as a new mother.

Lawrence, 34, became a mother in 2022 with the birth of her first child alongside husband Cooke Maroney . The couple welcomed their second child earlier this year.

Lawrence admitted it was hard to separate her own personal struggles while shooting the thriller.

On her connection to the role while filming, she revealed: "As a mother, it was really hard to separate what I would do as opposed to what she would do.

"It was just heartbreaking."

She continued: "I had just had my firstborn, and there’s not really anything like postpartum. It’s extremely isolating, which is so interesting.

"When (director) Lynne moves this couple into Montana, she doesn’t have a community. She doesn’t have her people. But the truth is, extreme anxiety and extreme depression is isolating, no matter where you are. You feel like an alien."