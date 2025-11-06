Your tip
Nancy Pelosi

Nancy Pelosi Announces Retirement After Decades in U.S. Congress — and Issues Dire Warning to Keep 'Fighting'

Photo of Nancy Pelosi
Source: MEGA

Nancy Pelosi said she loves her city, San Francisco.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 6 2025, Updated 10:14 a.m. ET

Nancy Pelosi has shook the political world up today when she made the shocking announcement she's calling it quits and retiring, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Nancy Pelosi's Retirement Announcement

Photo of Nancy Pelosi
Source: MEGA

Nancy Pelosi was the only female to be a speaker of the House.

The former speaker of the House – who was the only female to ever hold that position – announced she will not be seeking reelection in 2026.

In a video posted to her social media, Pelosi noted, "We have made history, we have made progress."

"We have always led the way, and now we must continue to do so by remaining full participants in our democracy, and fighting for the American ideals we hold dear," she continued.

"As we go forward, my message to the city I love is this: San Francisco, know your power."

Nancy Pelosi's Time as Speaker of the House

Photo of Nancy Pelosi
Source: MEGA

Nancy Pelosi headed up two impeachment inquiries against Donald Trump.

Pelosi was first elected as speaker of the House in 2007. She served in the role until 2011, when Democrats lost control of the lower chamber, but ended up returning to it in 2023.

In her role, she helped to both advance and halt agendas of multiple presidents. In one of her landmark achievements, she helped Barack Obama to pass his healthcare legislation. She also helped Joe Biden push through bills on infrastructure and climate change.

When it came to Donald Trump, Pelosi was not a fan, challenging him many times, and heading up two impeachment inquiries against him.

In one notorious move, she famously ripped up a copy of his State of the Union address behind his back.

Nancy Pelosi's Work With AIDS

Photo of Nancy Pelosi
Source: MEGA

Nancy Pelosi was an advocate in the fight against AIDS.

Pelosi began her political career as a member of the Democratic National Committee, where she represented California. She worked in various leadership positions in the party and won a special election in 1988.

When she took office, San Francisco was in the midst of its horrific AIDS epidemic. She immediately hired Stephen Morin, a gay man, to head AIDS policy in her office and announced her initiative to fight "the crisis of AIDS' during her first speech on the House floor.

She recalled the stress of that time in a 2023 interview, heartbreakingly sharing she was attending "three funerals a week" due to the AIDS crisis.

In line with her motivation to fight AIDS, she worked to co-author the Ryan White CARE Act, which helped to give funding to HIV/AIDS patients

Nancy Pelosi's 'HIstoric' Moment

Photo of Nancy Pelosi
Source: MEGA

Nancy Pelosi called becoming speaker of the House 'historic.'

Once she became speaker of the House in 2007, she called it a "historic moment" not only for Congress but also "for the women of this country."

"It is a moment for which we have waited more than 200 years," she proudly declared.

"Never losing faith, we waited through the many years of struggle to achieve our rights. But women weren't just waiting; women were working. Never losing faith, we worked to redeem the promise of America, that all men and women are created equal. For our daughters and granddaughters, today, we have broken the marble ceiling. For our daughters and our granddaughters, the sky is the limit, anything is possible for them."

Pelosi will be remembered for all of her monumental achievements and for opening up the door for women to hold high offices in politics.

