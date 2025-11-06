Nancy Pelosi Announces Retirement After Decades in U.S. Congress — and Issues Dire Warning to Keep 'Fighting'

The former speaker of the House – who was the only female to ever hold that position – announced she will not be seeking reelection in 2026.

In a video posted to her social media, Pelosi noted, "We have made history, we have made progress."

"We have always led the way, and now we must continue to do so by remaining full participants in our democracy, and fighting for the American ideals we hold dear," she continued.

"As we go forward, my message to the city I love is this: San Francisco, know your power."