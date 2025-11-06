Megyn Kelly Takes Fresh Swipe at Meghan Markle by Accusing Duchess of 'Dining Out on Royal Title in U.S' Despite Calling Prince Harry's Family 'Racist'
Nov. 6 2025, Published 8:54 a.m. ET
Megyn Kelly has taken a fresh swipe at Meghan Markle by accusing the former Suits star of "dining out on her royal title in the U.S."
RadarOnline.com can reveal the political commentator, who has been one of her Duchess's harshest critics, claims Meghan, 44, is universally loathed by Americans, saying she unites the right and the left.
Uniting America
Hitting out at the Netflix star in her latest rant, Kelly said: "She (Meghan) is dining out over here on the British Royal titles, it's so absurd, the family she called racist, the people she called racist.
"I'll tell you something that happens to me.
"I'll go out to dinner at a restaurant, I'll have leftists come up to me and say — I disagree with you on literally everything except Meghan Markle and I will download your show and watch your social media for that alone, which just shows me she's one of the few things that has brought us all together in our loathing for this person."
Kelly, 54, predicted future King, Prince William, will give the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes the same treatment as recently received by the former Prince Andrew, now known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor — after King Charles last week sensationally stripped him of his Prince title in the wake of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.
Losing Royal Titles
She said: "King William, in whatever years it takes after he ascends, I think he's going to take away their (Harry and Meghan's) Royal titles, and that should happen ASAP."
Meghan was at the center of a title controversy in April when it emerged she had sent a gift basket to a cosmetics entrepreneur which said: "With the Compliments of HRH The Duchess of Sussex."
When the Sussexes stepped away from being working Royals in 2020 they agreed to stop using "HRH", which stands for "His Royal Highness" and "Her Royal Highness", although they do still hold the titles.
A statement released by Buckingham Palace at the time said: "The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal family."
Lost Support Of The U.S.
The gift basket was sent by Meghan to her friend, IT Cosmetics founder Jamie Kern Lima, and was shown in a video for Lima's podcast.
A spokesman for the Sussexes insisted that they do not use HRH titles for commercial purposes, so no agreement had not been broken.
Also in April, the Duchess shared a picture on Instagram of a note she had received from Yulia Svyrydenko, Ukraine’s vice-prime minister, which addressed her using the "HRH" title.
KeIly said that if the couple did not want to live in the U.K. then "why would (Meghan) want to be their princess? Why does she get any Jones out of being the Duchess of Sussex for such a people?
"So these two are all about themselves. I think it's a matter of time before they lose their titles, and they definitely have lost support here in the United States.
"No one cares about them, and no one is rooting for them. You saw them get booed at the World Series game the other day. That's real."